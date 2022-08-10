Lady Gaga hit in the head during concert: Video shows how the 'Hold My Hand' singer handled it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lady Gaga was just trying to perform during her rescheduled "The Chromatica Ball" summer stadium tour, when things went haywire.

During her performance in Toronto this weekend, Gaga was singing "Hold My Hand" when she was hit in the head with an object thrown from the crowd.

Jo Shelton, who attended the concert and caught the incident on her phone, told Fox News Digital that a fan, likely in the pit, threw an object over the barrier placed between Gaga and the front of the crowd.

Shelton says that Gaga "was so passionately into that performance there was nothing that was going to stop her. She carried on like a complete professional."

Gaga is no stranger to having things thrown at her. Just last month, another video from a concert showed the singer and actress being shielded by that same barrier, as a person in the crowd threw something towards the stage.

"The Chromatica Ball" tour was originally scheduled for 2020, but Gaga pushed it back due to the pandemic.

Shelton says of the incident, "It was definitely accidental and I’m sure that fan feels terrible. I only wanted to share this with other fans to discourage people from throwing things on stage because no matter how well intentioned you are, you can never predict where something will land when thrown."

According to Shelton, security guarding the stage at the Toronto show were unable to do anything. Fans later identified the object online as a stuffed animal.

Gaga has not publicly addressed being hit.

She will be on the road until September 17, when her show ends in Miami.