This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Lady Gaga hit in the head during concert: Video shows how the 'Hold My Hand' singer handled it

Lady Gaga continues to get subjected to objects being thrown at her during her summer tour

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Lady Gaga was just trying to perform during her rescheduled "The Chromatica Ball" summer stadium tour, when things went haywire.  

During her performance in Toronto this weekend, Gaga was singing "Hold My Hand" when she was hit in the head with an object thrown from the crowd.

Jo Shelton, who attended the concert and caught the incident on her phone, told Fox News Digital that a fan, likely in the pit, threw an object over the barrier placed between Gaga and the front of the crowd.

Shelton says that Gaga "was so passionately into that performance there was nothing that was going to stop her. She carried on like a complete professional."

Gaga is no stranger to having things thrown at her. Just last month, another video from a concert showed the singer and actress being shielded by that same barrier, as a person in the crowd threw something towards the stage. 

Lady Gaga is currently on a summer stadium tour, pictured here in London.

Lady Gaga is currently on a summer stadium tour, pictured here in London. (Getty Images)

"The Chromatica Ball" tour was originally scheduled for 2020, but Gaga pushed it back due to the pandemic. 

LADY GAGA CONFIRMS SHE WILL STAR IN 'JOKER' SEQUEL WITH JOAQUIN PHOENIX

Shelton says of the incident, "It was definitely accidental and I’m sure that fan feels terrible. I only wanted to share this with other fans to discourage people from throwing things on stage because no matter how well intentioned you are, you can never predict where something will land when thrown."

This isn't the first time Lady Gaga has had things thrown at her. Just last month, a fan's object missed the "Hold My Hand" singer because of a transparent glass barrier.

This isn't the first time Lady Gaga has had things thrown at her. Just last month, a fan's object missed the "Hold My Hand" singer because of a transparent glass barrier. (Getty Images)

According to Shelton, security guarding the stage at the Toronto show were unable to do anything. Fans later identified the object online as a stuffed animal.

Gaga has not publicly addressed being hit. 

She will be on the road until September 17, when her show ends in Miami.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

