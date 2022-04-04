Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga gives emotional tribute to Tony Bennett

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lady Gaga was in tears after performing an emotional tribute to her pal Tony Bennett.

The singer, who was introduced by the music icon during the Grammys on Sunday in a pre-taped video, performed a rendition of "Do I Love You" and "Love for Sale" alongside a big band arrangement.

After her heartfelt performance, which was paired with a video montage of the pair sharing the stage, the singer, whose birth name is Stefani Germanotta, sat on the edge of the stage and cried.

"I love you, Tony, I miss you," said the 36-year-old, who was met with a standing ovation from the audience.

The 95-year-old revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2021. The crooner retired from performing a few months later. Bennett and Gaga were nominated for five Grammys this year, including album of the year and traditional pop vocal album for "Love for Sale."

On Friday, Bennett’s son Danny told Variety in a statement that his famous father wouldn’t be joining his beloved duet partner for her Grammys performance.

"Although the producers had invited both Tony and Gaga to perform in Sunday’s Grammys broadcast, it is unfortunate that due to his continuing struggle with Alzheimer’s, he was not able to accept," he shared at the time. "It was decided that it would be fitting for Lady Gaga to perform on her own to represent for both of them."

"There is no doubt, that she will offer up an impeccable performance from ‘Love for Sale,’ which is Tony’s final album," said Danny. "He will be cheering her on as he watches from his home in New York City."

Bennett gained his first pop success in the early 1950s. He enjoyed a career revival in the 1990s and became popular with younger audiences in part because of an appearance on "MTV Unplugged." He continued recording and touring constantly, and his 2014 collaboration with Lady Gaga, "Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek," debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

A beloved interpreter of American standards, Bennett’s chart-topping career spans seven decades.

"He’s not the old Tony anymore," his wife, Susan, told AARP The Magazine in February 2021. "But when he sings, he’s the old Tony."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.