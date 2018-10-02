Lady Gaga fans accused of 'fabricating negative reviews' about 'Venom' in support of singer's film 'A Star Is Born'

As "Venom" and "A Star Is Born" heads to the box office this weekend, it seems social media is in disarray over the two movies.

On Tuesday, early reactions to "Venom," a superhero movie starring Tom Hardy and based on the Marvel Universe character of the same name, have started to appear on Twitter—which in any other case would be considered normal.

However, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that a lot of the tweets are almost identical, and are suggesting people are "fabricating negative reviews" in support of Lady Gaga's film "A Star Is Born." Both movies premiere on October 5.

"Beware of fake #Venom movie reviews. There are people trying to promote Lady Gaga's #AStarIsBorn and are fabricating negative reviews. Look out for bots and only trust proper and regular reviewers," Marvel Mania captioned a photo of tweets from what appears to be three separate accounts writing the same comment.

"I am the biggest marvel fan but i just watched #Venom and I don't know what to say," the comment in question reads. "Easily the worst movie this year. I expected so much better and now I'm just disappointed."

Another Twitter user posted the same screenshot with the caption: "Okay, something is up. The negativity around the #Venom movie is looking very artificial."

"Sooooo there are BOTS attacking the # Venom movie. LMAO," tweeted another individual with the same screenshot along with another repeated comment shared across several accounts.

"Just got out of a #Venom preview.. Thankfully it was free," the comment in question reads. "Worst two hours of my life. I will be taking my wife to see Lady GaGa's new movie #AStarISBorn with Bradley Cooper on Friday. Their song shallow is great.."

One Twitter user, who was accused of being a bot, explained to Buzzfeed News that "it was a joke between two of my mutuals."

"We steal each other's tweets," the Twitter user said, noting that they are a fan of Lady Gaga, but ultimately that didn't affect their tweet about "Venom."

However, a Gaga fan account, Twitter user @LGMonster95, admitted to the outlet that the superstar's fans are trying to boost support for her movie.

"It's us Gaga fans creating fake ids to trash 'Venom' premiere. They both are getting released on the same day so we want more audience for 'A Star Is Born,'" the social media user explained.

A separate Lady Gaga fan account insists it's not them and it's actually DC Comics' aficionados who are behind the bot accounts.

"Those are DC fans," @gagamorphosis wrote. "They’re trying to pin in it on us Lady Gaga fans. They’re the one who started it. I know a big DC fan account who’s making these troll accounts."

One Twitter user account dedicated to Lady Gaga, just pleaded with the Twitterverse asking for people to "please stop posting fake reactions to that other movie (or really don't talk about it at all).

"It could backfire really badly," the social media user added.

"Venom" follows the story of Eddie Brock (Hardy), who gets the powers of a symbiote. Meanwhile, "A Star Is Born" follows musician Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) as he helps a young singer, Ally (Lady Gaga), with her budding career.