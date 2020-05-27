Lady Gaga delivers upcoming album 'Chromatica' to retailers herself

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Lady Gaga is taking matters into her own hands.

In preparation for the release of her album "Chromatica," the 34-year-old songstress has taken to the streets to deliver hard copies of the record herself amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaga announced her adventure Wednesday on Instagram, sharing several photos of herself on the road.

ICE CUBE REACTS TO DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD: 'HOW LONG ... BEFORE WE STRIKE BACK?'

In the pictures, Gaga sports bright pink hair and a hot pink face mask with silver spikes and black lettering.

To carry her deliveries, Gaga drove a large truck, decked out with images of the singer in all pink, as well as an image of Ariana Grande, who is featured on the album.

BRAD PAISLEY SURPRISES OVER 600 NURSES WITH SPECIAL 'THANK YOU' VIDEO MESSAGE

"Delivering #Chromatica myself to every retailer around the world..." Gaga wrote in the caption. "In Chromatica time and distance do not exist."

"Chromatica" will be available on Friday, following a release delay prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Gaga announced the postponement in March, explaining that the April 10 release date didn't "feel right" amid the initial stages of the global pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Chromatica" will include the already-released singles "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me." Per Billboard, Elton John and K-pop group Blackpink will also feature on the album.