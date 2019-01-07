Lady Gaga's fiancé Christian Carino reveals Golden Globes winner's intimate post-show celebration

Lady Gaga is keeping her coveted 2019 Golden Globes statue close — even if that means bringing it to bed.

The 32-year-old's fiancé Christian Carino shared a rare post-show snap of the star early Monday. In the seemingly topless photo, Lady Gaga lays in bed while covering her eyes and clutching the golden trophy in her left hand. A bowl of half-eaten Fruity Pebbles cereal sits in front of her, along with the box.

"What a rager ❤️," talent agent Carino, 50, poked fun at his soon-to-be bride in an Instagram post, which has since received more than 30,000 likes.

Thousands of fans commented on the intimate photo, congratulating the lead from "A Star Is Born" for taking home the top prize for “Best Original Song” for the track “Shallow” on Sunday night.

"I cried when y’all won. This song is special and so are you," one Instagram user commented.

"This picture is everything 😍," another chimed in.

"Definitely the most beautiful picture of all the Golden Globes. She seemed a little tired so...many cuddles! We love you!" one woman exclaimed.

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, was emotional as she took the stage Sunday night to accept her Golden Globes award.

"As a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and a songwriter," the teary-eyed singer-actress told the crowd. "These three incredible men ... they lifted me up, they supported me."

"Bradley, I love you," added Lady Gaga, eyeing her costar and the film's director.

Lady Gaga also thanked her beau, Carino, in her acceptance speech. The pair confirmed their engagement in October at Elle Magazine's Women in Hollywood event.

They first went public in February 2017 and have since gushed about their mutual admiration for one another.

“Christian is a good, grounding force and understands her career. She’s in a great place now," a source close to the couple told People in October.

On stage at the Golden Globes, Lady Gaga expressed how happy she was in both her personal and professional life.

“Never within my wildest dreams would I think my life would become what it has," she admitted.