Lady Gaga confirms engagement to Christian Carino

Lady Gaga is officially getting married.

The “A Star Is Born” actress finally confirmed her engagement to her Hollywood agent boyfriend, Christian Carino, while at the 25th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood event in Los Angeles.

According to E! News, the singer-turned-actress thanked her "fiancé Christian" during an emotional speech at the ceremony after the star was honored.

Though it is unclear how long the couple have been formally engaged, the pair first set off rumors about their relationship back in February 2017, when they were snapped sharing kisses while on the Super Bowl football field, prior to the singer’s Half Time performance.

But before her relationship with Carino, Gaga was engaged to “Chicago Fire” actor, Taylor Kinney. Kinney originally proposed to the singer on Valentine’s Day in 2015, but the former couple called off their engagement in July 2016.

And though not a real-life couple, Gaga and Bradley Cooper make their on-screen love believable in their new hit movie.

Cooper recently opened up about his bond with the Grammy Award-winning singer to Variety and said, “I remember when we first met, after 10 minutes we were eating homemade food that she cooked – I love to eat – and that was actually a huge bond that we both came from East Coast Italian-American families. So we had a real synchronicity on that level from our upbringing.”

But despite her “A Star Is Born” romance with Cooper, Gaga is said to be “very much in love” with her fiancé.

“They are very much in love,” a source told Us Weekly in August. “They haven’t set a wedding date yet. Christian isn’t in a rush, and Gaga is finishing her next album. Christian has children from his previous marriage, and he wants to make sure they’re comfortable with anything that happens.”