Kylie Jenner receives major backlash for wearing fur coat: 'When are you going to stop wearing dead animals?'

Kylie Jenner is receiving major backlash following a controversial photo uploaded on Instagram over the weekend.

On Saturday, Kylie took to Instagram to share a photo with model and friend Anastasia Karanikolaou as they both rocked massive blue and orange fur coats, respectively.

The photo, which was simply captioned “2020 energy,” was met with a highly negative reaction.

“What a shame money can’t buy a heart,” one user wrote before following up with a resounding, “And torture of animals.”

“So 2020 energy = being heartless and only caring about yourselves?” another user pondered as they referenced Kylie's caption.

“When are you going to stop wearing dead animals??” another user questioned.

Kylie also shared another photo of the duo wearing fur, this time captioned with several heart emojis. The post, while met with a slightly warmer reception, still received backlash from animal lovers.

“Do you not give a damn about Animals? Stop wearing skin!! #animalcruelty,” one user wrote.

“OMG! All female cast of dumb and dumber?” another user wrote, referencing the film starring Jim Carrey.

“What’s the meaning of becoming so famous and not caring for animals? U are fairly responsible for killing foxes for Instagram 🙃 Imagine someone ripping off ur dogs for their skin... Harsh right, get some brain girl..” another user wrote as they tore into Kylie and her model friend.

Kylie has not made any comments regarding the negative backlash.

Following the controversy, Kylie shared a steamy “thirst trap” on Instagram, which received a more positive reaction.

“Goddess,” one user simply wrote.

“Where do I sign up to become your third rapper boyfriend…” another user jokingly commented.

Kylie’s half-sister, Kim Kardashian West, made the announcement several months back that she had undergone the process of having her real fur coats remade with faux fur.

“Remember when I wore this! She picked out the same look lol but fun fact- I took all of my fave furs and remade them in faux fur,” Kim wrote in the June post.