Kylie Jenner, Stormi wear matching custom green gowns for Christmas photo shoot
Kylie Jenner took things to the next level when she and daughter, Stormi Webster, donned matching Emerald gowns for a Christmas Eve photo shoot.
Ahead of her family's annual holiday party, Jenner, 22, and Stormi, one-and-a-half, took several photos in their in custom-made Ralph & Russo silk dresses.
"Merry Christmas Eve," Jenner wrote. "Most wonderful time of the year."
Stormi's dress included cap sleeves and a sash while mom Kylie's dress featured a thigh-high slit with a giant bow. She also wore an emerald and diamond choker.
Jenner also posed for a few solo shots.
This year's Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party was hosted by oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian.