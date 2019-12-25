Expand / Collapse search
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner, Stormi wear matching custom green gowns for Christmas photo shoot

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
Kylie Jenner took things to the next level when she and daughter, Stormi Webster, donned matching Emerald gowns for a Christmas Eve photo shoot.

Ahead of her family's annual holiday party, Jenner, 22, and Stormi, one-and-a-half, took several photos in their in custom-made Ralph & Russo silk dresses.

"Merry Christmas Eve," Jenner wrote. "Most wonderful time of the year."

Stormi's dress included cap sleeves and a sash while mom Kylie's dress featured a thigh-high slit with a giant bow. She also wore an emerald and diamond choker.

Jenner also posed for a few solo shots.

This year's Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party was hosted by oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

