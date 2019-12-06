Kylie Jenner posts videos of daughter Stormi snowboarding, and fans can't get enough: ‘Too cute’

Kylie Jenner just shared several videos of her daughter Stormi snowboarding -- and fans and stars alike are collectively losing it over the adorable clips.

In the first video posted by the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22-month-old Stormi -- rocking a white snowsuit, pink helmet and snowboard goggles -- is seen being pulled along on her snowboard as Jenner cheers her on.

'Yay! Good girl!" gushes the proud mama. Stormi is then seen waving off to the distance.

The next clip features Stormi -- this time sans goggles -- sliding along on her board by herself before being caught in the arms of an instructor.

"I can’t handle this 😫😍❄️🏂" Jenner, 22, captioned the post.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to gush about how the videos were "too cute."

Jenner's older sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, also couldn't take the cuteness of the clips, with Kim writing: "Stop!!!!! I cannot handle this" and Kourtney saying: "I can not either.❤️ "

Meanwhile, model Bella Hadid wrote: "OMG I CANNOT HANDLE. THIS IS HEAVEN SHE IS HEAVEN" and Hailey Bieber said: "Dying over here."

Even the X Games couldn't help but comment, stating: "See you soon, Stormy!"

The reality star has been sharing photos from Stormy's "first snow trip," including several of the mother-daughter duo on the mountain.

Jenner shares Stormi with ex Travis Scott.

News of the couple's split made headlines in October. At the time, sources claimed to People magazine that Jenner and Scott, 28, "are taking some time but [are] not done."