Kylie Jenner responds to backlash after asking fans to donate to injured makeup artist’s GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner is responding to the backlash she caught over the weekend after many on social media criticized her for "asking" fans to support a crowdfunding campaign for an injured celebrity makeup artist, while she donated $5,000 despite her high income.

The makeup mogul -- who last year was heralded as the youngest billionaire ever before the moniker was swiftly removed by Forbes -- took to her Instagram Story on Monday to dispel any notion that she was pressing her fans to pay for makeup artist Samuel Rauda’s emergency surgeries.

"I feel it's important for me to clear up this false narrative that I've asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist's medical bills," Jenner wrote. "Sam isn't my makeup artist and unfortunately we don't have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he's the sweetest."

Rauda was in an accident that required "major surgery" on Sunday, March 14, according to the GoFundMe page. Reports over the weekend showed that Jenner as well as Bella Thorne – whom Rauda has also worked with – had each put $5,000 into the pot. Some social media users were quick to say they thought her donation was too small.

Addressing her donation, the reality star said she felt "compelled" to pitch in out of her good nature after learning about Rauda’s accident through her current makeup artist, Ariel Tejada.

"They had already raised $6K so I put in $5K to reach their original goal and thought I'd post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone felt so compelled to share or donate," she added.

The fund’s new goal of $120,000 – up from its initial asking of $6,000 – is close to being reached as the current donations' total is near $100,000 as of Monday evening.

