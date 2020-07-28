'RHOBH' star Brandi Glanville posts texts from Denise Richards in attempt to prove their alleged affair

Brandi Glanville isn’t backing down on her claims that she had an affair with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards.

Glanville, 47, took to Twitter on Sunday and posted screenshots of an alleged text exchange between her and Richards, 49, from before the rumored hookup.

Glanville previously claimed on “RHOBH” that Richards invited her over last April so that they could record an episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast.

Rather than getting a hotel, Glanville said Richards was persistent about having her sleep over. Glanville said nothing intimate happened the first night at Richards’ home but the next night they “hooked up.”

“Listen to my podcast from Friday & you’ll know why Denise asked me to specifically say I was staying at the hotel across the way when I wasn’t!” Glanville tweeted on Sunday. “It’s because her daughter had a friend with her & she didn’t want the parents of the friend to know that I was staying in the room!!”

In another tweet, the Bravo alum posted a screenshot allegedly from Richards that said Glanville could stay with her to save money.

“Also you will hear the uncut version on housewives which proves that I stayed with Denise. We didn't know we were recording but we were,” Glanville claimed. “Be Patient all will be revealed”

Glanville previously said in a confessional on “RHOBH” that she believed Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, was “OK” with them hooking up.

“He knew we’d made out before. There was no question in my mind that Aaron was OK with all of this,” the podcast host claimed.

Fox News has reached out to Richards' rep for comment on the alleged texts. Richards has previously denied Glanville’s claims.

“I did not have an affair,” the “Wild Things” actress told The Washington Post last week. “There’s definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this 'Housewives' season, and that’s all I’ll say.”