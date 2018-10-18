Kyle Richards joins Jamie Lee Curtis at ‘Halloween’ premiere 40 years after starring in original film

Has little Lindsey Wallace returned?

Kyle Richards is known for starring on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but back in 1978, she was getting her first big break as a child actor in the original Halloween film. Nearly 40 years later, Richards attended the Hollywood premiere of the horror franchise’s latest installment.

While a lot of time has gone by since Richards played Lindsey, the 49-year-old reality star had a small a chip on her shoulder at the big event on Wednesday. When ET’s Keltie Knight was interviewing screenplay writer Danny McBride, Richards crashed the interview to confront him about not casting her in the latest sequel.

"I wanted to be in this really bad,” she told ET and McBride. "I had my people call and they’re like, ‘There’s not a part for you.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I mean, hello, where did she go?’"

In the first horror film, Lindsey escapes thanks to the work of her babysitter, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). The character of Lindsey returns in "Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers," but she was played by Leslie L. Rohland, not Richards.

Richards then asked McBride if she could appear in the next Halloween movie. "Yeah, sure, of course,” McBride, a self-proclaimed Housewives fan, agreed, adding, "If I can be in your next season.”

Richards replied, "Yes, please. I’m actually recasting my husband, [Mauricio Umansky]. He says the most embarrassing things sometimes.”

Despite missing out on reprising her role as Lindsey, Richards seemed to have a blast at the premiere, posing with Curtis and the masked villain himself — Michael Myers.

