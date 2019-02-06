Expand / Collapse search
Kristoff St. John's last 'Young and the Restless' episode airs Wednesday

Associated Press
The last "Young and the Restless" episode featuring Kristoff St. John will air Wednesday on CBS.

The actor, who played the struggling alcoholic and ladies' man Neil Winters for 27 years, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 52. The cause of death is under investigation by the medical examiner.

KRISTOFF ST. JOHN’S FIANCÉE POSTS HEARTBREAKING NOTE AFTER HIS DEATH

St. John had played Neil Winters on the soap opera since 1991, earning nine daytime Emmy nominations. He won a Daytime Emmy in 1992 for outstanding younger actor in a drama series.

His business guy character wended his way through romances, deaths of loved ones and other daytime travails that descended into alcoholism before going into rehab.

‘YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS' STAR KRISTOFF ST. JOHN'S DEATH AT 52 DEVASTATES SOAP OPERA COMMUNITY

"The Young and the Restless" will broadcast a special tribute to St. John during Friday's show.