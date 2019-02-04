'Young and Restless' actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52

Kristoff St. John, best known for his role on the long-running soap opera "Young and the Restless," died Sunday, Fox News has learned. He was 52.

A lawyer for the actor confirmed the news to us on Monday morning saying a statement would be forthcoming.

TMZ, who first reported the news, said police responded to a call from friends of the actor who found him dead at his San Fernando Valley on Sunday. The gossip site reports John was pronounced dead at the scene.

The San Fernando Valley Police Department did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

The 52-year-old played Neil Winters on the famous soap opera since 1991. The role earned him multiple Daytime Emmy Award nominations as well as several NAACP Image Awards.