Kristin Chenoweth says she was 'practically killed' on set of 'The Good Wife,' says hair extensions saved her

Kristin Chenoweth claimed her hair extensions saved her life after she was "practically killed" on the set of "The Good Wife" in 2012.

Chenoweth, now 54, sustained injuries in an accident involving lighting on set and regrets never taking legal action against CBS. The actress appeared in two episodes of the drama series as Peggy Byrne.

She claimed she didn't take legal action at the time due to "fear and anxiety."

"I didn't do it out of fear and anxiety, so don't ever let fear rule your life. I have long-standing injuries from that," Chenoweth told Andy Cohen during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live." "I wished I had listened to my dad, who said, 'You're gonna wanna do this.' And we're not the suing family, but when you're practically killed…"

The "Bewitched" star also described the moment the accident occurred during the episode.

"I heard, like, a flagpole sound. I literally heard, 'We're losing the light.' I heard, 'Action.' And I woke up at Bellevue [Hospital]," she recalled to Cohen. "It hit me in the face and it threw me into a curb. Seven-inch skull fracture, hairline [fracture], and teeth and ribs."

Chenoweth noted that her hair extensions saved the day.

"My hair extensions, you know, made the hairline fracture go together. My doctor said, 'What are these metal things?' And I said, 'They're hair extensions.' And he said, 'They saved your life,'" she joked. "So, anyone who wants to get hair extensions should, for your health."

This isn't the first time Chenoweth has spoken out about being "scared" to sue CBS after the accident on set of "The Good Wife." The actress opened up about her story in the essay collection "My Moment: 106 Women on Fighting for Themselves" in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I was advised by a couple of folks on my team and outside of my team too that it would be unwise to attempt to hold CBS accountable for what was clearly their responsibility," she wrote in her essay, according to an excerpt obtained by Marie Claire. "I was told that I'd never work again if I sued a major network. And that scared me. I let fear take over and did what so many people do — especially women — in the face of going up against someone or something more powerful than they are. I shrunk."

"I'm telling my story about what happened, and I really don't care if CBS never hires me again," Chenoweth continued. "They knew I was hurt really badly, but they exploited the power they held over a person like me. I'm a working actor — keyword working."

"Unfortunately, the powers that be at CBS at the time did not take responsibility for what happened to me, but there's a new regime at the network, and they're just lovely to work with. Leadership matters. Full stop."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP