Celebrity News
Published

Kristin Cavallari says she can ‘be a little threatening’ for men who ‘want to be needed’

The cookbook author, jewelry designer and former reality television star discussed the challenges of her dating life since her divorce from Jay Cutler

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Kristin Cavallari promises sexy, edge-of-your-seat drama on 'Paradise Hotel' Video

Kristin Cavallari promises sexy, edge-of-your-seat drama on 'Paradise Hotel'

A group of singles have a lifetime opportunity to win big money by pairing up and staying as long as they can on FOX's new take on dating competition shows.

Kristin Cavallari is outlining the differences in wanting and needing a man.

The former "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills" star opened up about trying to find a partner while also raising her three children: Camden, Jaxon and Saylor.

"Once you have kids, dating it — it changes, because I want someone obviously who's gonna be very good to my kids, who is a good dad, so those things are very important. But, you know, I'm in a lucky position, because I don't need a guy for anything, I just want to be with someone because they bring me joy," she revealed on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Wednesday.

"And so I actually think in the dating world, it's a good spot to be in. But um, it has its challenges, for sure. I actually think most men actually want to be needed. So it can be a little threatening to guys. I'm sorry," she said earnestly.

Kristin Cavallari laughing with Jennifer Hudson

Kristin Cavallari opened up to Jennifer Hudson about not needing a man in her life while on "The Jennifer Hudson Show." (Photo by Chris Millard/Warner Bros.)

KRISTIN CAVALLARI DOESN'T THINK SHE WANTS 'TO DATE ANOTHER ATHLETE' AFTER JAY CUTLER, MATT LEINART ROMANCES

Kristin Cavallari poses with her left hand on her hip in an orange dress with rouching on the side in New York City

Kristin Cavallari revealed that dating "has its challenges." (Gotham/GC Images)

As for what she's looking for in a man, Cavallari said, "I'm looking for someone who is so secure. Just so comfortable in their skin, and I really want a buddy. I really want someone that I can laugh with, just have fun with."

"I've just sort of taken a stance that until I'm in a serious committed relationship, there's nothing really to report," she said about her current relationship status.

"I'm having fun. I do have good dating stories. This is the first time in my life I've really dated. I always had boyfriends. I got married very young," she said, referencing her marriage to ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, with whom she shares her children.

Kristin Cavallari in a long sleeve black crop top shirt and leather bottoms smiles next to Jay Cutler in a black suit jacket and grey turtleneck

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler split after 7 years of marriage in the summer of 2020. (Timothy Hiatt)

"And so, I'm just enjoying it. I'm going on dates. I'm an active dater. And it's been fun. But there's no one to report back on, just yet," she told Hudson.

In this season of her life, Cavallari is relishing the opportunity to raise her children in a relatively normal Tennessee environment, adamant that they will not follow in her famous footsteps - at least for now.

She said if her children wanted to dip their toes in the reality-television pool she'd say "no until they're 18."

"I mean listen, if they want to pursue a career in entertainment when they're 18, absolutely I will support it," she said. "But you know until they're 18, I want them to just be kids. It's hard enough being in high school and doing everything you're doing as a kid. So just focus on that, and you know we'll cross that bridge when it comes."

"But you know it's funny, so I have two boys and a girl, they're 10, almost 9, and 7, and the boys are obsessed with YouTube stars now, and so they're like ‘We want a YouTube channel,'" she revealed, much to her chagrin, clarifying her sons are not getting a YouTube channel anytime soon.

"I don't even put them on Instagram," Cavallari said of her children, noting she wants to "keep them kids, as long as possible."

Expanding on motherhood, the mom of three, 36, said "having all that love and having these little guys to — to raise, and you get to instill what wisdom you've learned over the years… it's given me real purpose in life, I would say."

"It's the best thing I've ever done, truly," she added.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

