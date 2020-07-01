Jay Cutler finds chicken killers after a week-long hunt

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler posted his first story on Instagram last week, announcing that there was a “chicken serial killer on the loose” at his farm in Nashville, Tenn. He said that many of his chickens died, and he would set up a hidden camera so they could investigate who was responsible for these terrible crimes.

“We’ll see if it’s a coyote, bobcat, raccoon,” Cutler wrote at the time. “Could be anything.”

Cutler added that he thought it could be “an inside job,” and he even said that his cat, Thelma, could be a suspect.

On Wednesday, Cutler announced who the suspect was. After he spent a long night in a tree stand during a storm, while wearing night-vision goggles, Cutler identified the killer as a raccoon.

“Ok. Long night. Had a pretty good storm come through. All is well and happy to report it was a raccoon. Which fits the evidence. Chicken heads were ripped off and bodies were left in the chicken yard. Gruesome stuff but reality of the situation,” Cutler wrote on Instagram. “Ladies are now safe and sound. We can all sleep well for a few nights. Unfortunately I’m sure this raccoon has some family members. @christensenarms will be contacting the winner via email. Congrats on your winnings. While this saga is sadly ending, I’m sure there will be more. Stay tuned…”

Cutler originally set up cameras and traps, but the creature -- not knowing what it was at the time -- avoided everything. He even posted a photo of the attacker, but it was impossible to identify it because all you could see was a part of its body.

“I’m being taunted, mocked and outwitted by a small animal,” Cutler wrote. “Avoided the trap and all the other cameras. Only pic from last night. Only one option left.”

That’s when Cutler set up the tree stand and laid out traps all over his yard. He didn’t post a photo of the evidence, but he wrote that it led him to his discovery. He said that it was “gruesome stuff but reality of the situation.”

Cutler added that he won the battle, but he believes the war with the raccoons will continue with its relatives.

Former Bears teammate Josh McCown added his thoughts on Cutler’s post.

"I envision you in the top of that stand during the storm challenging the raccoon as Lieutenant Dan challenged our Creator at the top of that boat in Forrest Gump,” McCown wrote. “Hero does not do it justice. From Ole Blue, Merle and the rest of the crew. Thank you Jay."