Kristen Stewart's See-Through Dress, Dita Von Teese's Lingerie-Buying Tips, and Much, Much More

Here's what everybody's buzzing about:

As she's been known to do Kristen Stewart wore yet another see-through dress to the red carpet of her latest film, this time for the premiere of "Still Alice." (below). Uncharacteristically, however, she decided to ditch her signature snarl and give us a pained, almost halfway-smile.

Looking to pull off lingerie, just like Kristen? (Albeit in the privacy of your own home?) Celebrated burlesque queen Dita von Teese is the perfect person to consult. Watch the video above to learn which looks she finds most flattering, and which piece of lingerie

Selena Gomez put a whole lotta skin on display in an Instagram selfie this Wednesday (below), hastagging the snapshot with the word "face," because clearly that's the focus of the photo.

Kris Jenner is reportedly furious at In Touch magazine for publishing a photo of Bruce Jenner with makeup Photoshopped onto his face. Considering the two are estranged, it's not yet known why Kris is so angry, but it's possible she's just jealous because she could never pull of that same rosy lip-liner.

For their latest music video, Maroon 5 compiled footage of themselves crashing strangers' weddings and performing their new single "Sugar" (below). But we're still not convinced the whole thing wasn't staged, especially since not one of the grooms punched Levine in the face for wearing slicker, better-fitting tux.

Oscar-winning director James Cameron announced that his upcoming "Avatar" sequels will be delayed, with the first one now scheduled for release in 2017. But for those of you who can't wait that long for a new "Avatar" adventure, perhaps try renting "Ferngully" or "Dances With Wolves" to hold you over. They're all basically the same movie.

Despite not really being on television anymore, former "Witches of East End" actress Jenna Dewan Tatum attended Elle's Women in Television dinner on Tuesday in Los Angeles (below). But after all the attention she's getting thanks to her teeny Reem Acra dress (below), we should expect her (or Reem Acra herself) to be starring in a new pilot by the year's end.

The nominees for the 87th annual Academy Awards were announced on Thursday morning from Beverly Hills. You can view a full list of the nominees here, but we know what you're really waiting to hear, and we won't keep you in suspense any longer: Yes, "Boogaloo and Graham" was nominated for Best Live-Action Short!!!

In other awards news, the presenters for the 2015 SAG Awards were announced on Wednesday. Among other Hollywood types, they include both Matthew McConaughey and Ethan Hawke, the two stars of 1998's "The Newton Boys." Is SAG is planning a special "Newton Boys" reunion for the film's 17th anniversary? We can only hope.

At age 43, Snoop Dogg is officially a grandfather. The rapper celebrated by sharing a short video of his eldest son's baby boy (named Zion), and yep, he looks like Snoop. He's got the same cloudy, bloodshot eyes, though that's probably because he's using them for the first time, and not because he's high out of his gourd.

Mariah Carey is expected to officially announce her very first Las Vegas residency gig on Thursday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." So in case you're interested in hearing a live rendition of "All I Want for Christmas is You" in June, you can just pop over to Caesar's Palace.

And finally, on Wednesday night's episode of "The Tonight Show," Gwyneth Paltrow and Jimmy Fallon performed a series of loungey-style covers of current rap songs, including tunes by Drake, Nicki Minaj and Big Sean (below). Just a warning: The language might be a little rough, but it's still nice to hear Gwyneth spouting something other than hoity-toity non-sequiturs: