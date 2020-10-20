Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard celebrate ‘anniversary’ of forgetting wedding date

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard always seem to be a few days behind when it comes to celebrating their wedding anniversary.

This year was no different, with the couple realizing on Sunday that they were two days late celebrating their seven years of marriage.

Bell, 40, and Shepard, 45, got married on Oct. 17, 2013.

The “Good Place” star posted a selfie with her husband on Sunday captioned, "Well, it's that time of year again. The anniversary of the day each year when we say to each other 'wasn't our anniversary last week at some point?'"

She added: "I love you, @daxshepard, and I always will.”

Since getting married, “The Armchair Expert” podcast host and Bell have welcomed two daughters — Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5.

Last year, the “Frozen” actress revealed that it was her family and friends who reminded the couple it was their “5 year wedding anniversary.” She later corrected herself in the comments section that it was actually their sixth anniversary.

“In truth, neither of us remember which day. Thats because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since," Bell wrote. "I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant. To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love."

The “Good Place” star added: "I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either. And thats just one more thing i love about us.”