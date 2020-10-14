Kristen Bell opens up about husband Dax Shepard's relapse: 'I'll continue to stand by him'

Kristen Bell is opening up about her husband Dax Shepard's recent relapse into drug abuse and her plan to stand by him through his sobriety journey.

Bell, 40, will appear on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday, and in a sneak peek from the show, the "Frozen" star discusses how her husband's "whoopsies" after 16 years of sobriety have put him on a new path of "growth."

On the Sept. 25 episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast, Shepard, 45, confessed he relapsed and was abusing prescription pills after suffering a motorcycle accident.

On Wednesday, Bell told DeGeneres he is now "doing really great" and championed her husband for being open and honest with her about his relapse and his willingness to come up with a "different plan."

"We have a plan. If he has to take medication for any reason, I have to administer it. But he was like, 'So we need a stronger plan. I was faltering and I have to do some sort of emotional work to figure out why I wanted to use again,'" Bell said. "And one of the main reasons I love him is he's also addicted to growth. He's addicted to evolving. He was like, 'I don't want to risk this family and I did so let's put new things in place to make sure it doesn't happen again.'"

Bell said they are back in therapy.

"I'll continue to stand by him because he's very, very worth it," she added.

The couple has been married since 2013 and have two daughters -- Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5.

During his admission last month, Shepard said he was taking too much Vicodin for shoulder pain. He said he was "on [pills] all day." Despite the relapse, Shepard said he was "very proud that I haven't drank [alcohol] or done cocaine in 16 years."

The "Bless This Mess" star apologized to his wife and to his podcast co-host Monica Padman for "this enormous secret" and "gaslighting" them.

Shepard underwent surgery in August after breaking multiple bones in a motorcycle accident. Earlier in the year, he also shattered his left hand in an off-road accident.