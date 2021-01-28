Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner sizzle in cheeky poolside bikini pic

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing a throwback snapshot of her and her sister Kendall Jenner basking in the sunny Los Angeles weather.

The 41-year-old Poosh founder posted a steamy photo on Instagram on Thursday of her and her younger model sister, 25, sitting on the edge of a pool in similar thong bikinis.

In a second photo, the reality TV stars enjoy a bowl of fruit.

Earlier on Thursday, the famed family dropped the first trailer for the final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The show is coming to an end on E! after 14 years and 20 seasons.

The last season premieres on Thursday, March 18.

In September, Kim Kardashian announced that the series featuring her momager Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall, brother Rob Kardashian and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, would be stopping production.

"It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the Skims founder said. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spinoff shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

The family also thanked "the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."

But in December, however, the Kar-Jenner family confirmed they are not ditching their television careers for good.

They excitedly announced they have signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Hulu and Star internationally to create content for 2021.

"Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu," Kris, 65, tweeted at the time.

Hulu said additional details will be made available at a later date.