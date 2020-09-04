Kourtney Kardashian calls on California Gov. Newsom to sign bill banning 'toxic' chemicals from cosmetics

Kourtney Kardashian used her influence on social media on Thursday to ask California Governor Gavin Newsom to ban “toxic” chemicals from cosmetics.

The 41-year-old has long been an advocate for clean beauty products.

The landmark bill AB 2762, also known as the Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act, passed through the state Senate and assembly last week. It is waiting on the governor to sign it into legislation.

“The Toxic-Free Cosmetics Act is another step closer to becoming law!” Kardashian tweeted. “The bill would ban 12 toxic chemicals from personal care products, like #mercury, #formaldehyde and #PFAS. Please sign #AB2762 @CAgovernor @GavinNewsom.”

The Poosh founder added: “What are toxic chemicals like #mercury and #formaldehyde doing in cosmetics anyways.”

Kardashian noted that the 12 chemicals often used in “personal care products sold in California” are banned by the European Union.

“All 12 of these chemicals have already been banned by the European Union from use in cosmetics because of their toxicity and harmful impacts on health such as cancer, birth defects, damage to the reproductive system, organ system toxicity and endocrine disruption,” according to the activist group Environmental Working Group (EWG).

The group is co-sponsoring the bill alongside Black Women for Wellness, Breast Cancer Prevention Partners and CalPIRG.

If passed, the bill would ban toxic ingredients in beauty products starting in 2025.

Kardashian previously cited 8-year-old daughter Penelope Disick’s love for makeup as one of the reasons why she’s passionate about clean products.

“My daughter loves makeup. She has a little vanity in her room that my mom gave her for Christmas. I let her play and I try to keep her makeup as clean as possible,” the lifestyle blogger said on Poosh.com.

In 2018, she lobbied in Washington, D.C., alongside EWG to advocate for the Personal Care Products Safety Act, which asked the FDA to regulate cosmetic and beauty products in the U.S.

“As a mom, you really take so much interest in the products … and it’s so crazy,' Kardashian told Well + Good at the time. “I would get so many baby gifts and a lot of it was products, skin-care products for my kids. And I would use the things that people sent me just assuming these are baby products and that they should be safe.”

She added: “You shouldn’t have to walk around aimlessly asking ‘Is this okay?’ ‘Is this not okay?’ Everybody should have the right to healthy products.”