Kourtney Kardashian: What to know about the eldest Kardashian sibling

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kourtney Kardashian is set to exchange nuptials with Travis Barker during a Castello Brown castle wedding ceremony in Italy where the lovebirds, as well as friends and family, have flocked for the weekend.

Kardashian and Barker are legally married in the United States and posed for photos at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on Sunday.

Kardashian's children, sisters and mom Kris Jenner will be in attendance. At the same time, Barker's kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler — son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16 — will also be present along with his Blink182 bandmates.

However, the reality star’s ex Scott Disick — with whom Kardashian shares her sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9 — was not among the invited, according to TMZ.

TRAVIS BARKER, KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN TO WED IN ITALIAN CEREMONY

Ahead of her big wedding weekend, here's a look at what to know about the oldest Kardashian sibling:

Life before the cameras

The Poosh founder, 43, rose to fame as the oldest daughter of Kris Jenner and late attorney Robert Kardashian Sr., who was lauded as a stout member of O.J. Simpson’s legal defense "dream team" after the former football star was charged with murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in June 1994. Simpson was acquitted after what many still consider the "trial of the century."

Robert Sr. died at age 59 Sept. 30, 2003, less than eight weeks after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Kardashian attended the University of Arizona where she majored in drama. She graduated in the early 2000s.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER GET LEGALLY MARRIED IN CALIFORNIA: REPORT

Reality TV Fame

The eldest Kardashian sister would make her first television appearance in 2005 on the reality series "Filthy Rich: Castle Drive."

Just two years later, the Kardashian family embarked on their world dominance when "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" aired its series premiere on October 14, 2007.

Proposal No. 1

The success of "KUWTK" spawned multiple production spin-offs featuring Kourtney as a main draw with "Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami" in 2009 and "Kourtney and Kim Take New York" in 2011 — during the finale of which Disick actually proposed to Kardashian but was turned down after they had been dating for more than four years.

Around these times, many knew Kardashian to co-operate the famed clothing boutique DASH with her sisters and with Jenner, also owned the children’s clothing store Smooch, which operated storefronts in Los Angeles and New York for six years before shuttering in 2009.

TRAVIS BARKER PROPOSED TO KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN WITH ENGAGEMENT RING ESTIMATED AT $1M VALUATION

The "Kardashians" show continued to provide fruitful opportunities for Kourtney and once again, she would be handed another reality series in 2014, this one titled, "Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons."

Kardashian and Disick ultimately split in 2015 and their breakup was documented on the family’s reality show.

The mother of three began dating model Younes Bendjima in late 2016 after meeting during Paris Fashion Week.

However, in the summer of 2017, tension seemed to bubble up between the two when Bendjima began criticized his girlfriend's steamy Instagram posts. The pair split in August of that year.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN DETAILS 'AWFUL' IVF COMPLICATIONS: 'HASN'T BEEN THE MOST AMAZING EXPERIENCE'

Meeting ‘The One’

Meanwhile, rumors of a brewing romance between Barker and the socialite began to swirl in late 2020, and by February 2021, they confirmed that they were seeing one another.

The Blink-182 drummer would pop the question on Sunday, Oct. 17 as the sun was setting on the beach in Montecito, California.

Disick, on the other hand, lamented last month on the first episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu that he felt guilty for the way he treated Kardashian during their often tumultuous time together.

It was revealed that Kardashian and Barker had known each other for nearly a decade as friends before they became an item.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Still, he said he was OK with seeing his ex happy with Barker and only wanted to be "acknowledged" by the Kardashian family because Disick doesn’t "have another family to go to."

Kardashian and Barker married in early April just hours after the Grammy Awards, a Las Vegas chapel owner relayed to Fox News Digital. At the time, she said the two hadn’t secured a marriage license yet.

"Yes, they got married after the awards show at 1:45 a.m. at my chapel, One Love Wedding Chapel. They called about 12:30 a.m.," One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Frierson added that the pair requested an Elvis Presley impersonator to marry them. Frierson shared he was able to make it happen despite the last-minute arrangement.