Kourtney Kardashian details 'awful' IVF complications: 'Hasn't been the most amazing experience'

Kourtney Kardashian opened up about the process of trying to have a baby with Travis Barker.

Kourtney, 43, revealed her doctor had suggested she try in vitro fertilization (IVF) during the second episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu. However, the reality TV star admitted it wasn't going as planned.

Kourtney and Barker got engaged in October 2021. The two recently unofficially tied the knot at a Las Vegas chapel following the Grammy Awards in early April.

In Thursday's episode, Kris Jenner comes to Kourtney's home and asks how the IVF journey is going.

"Awful," Kourtney responded.

"Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF, and it hasn't been the most amazing experience," she explained during a confessional.

Kourtney's conversation with Jenner continued, revealing the Poosh founder's struggle with comments made about her weight on social media amid the process.

"Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's gained so much weight.' I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through," she told Jenner.

"The medication that they've been giving me, they put me into menopause," she added.

"Based off of what? A drug?" Jenner asked.

"Yes," Kourtney responded. "The medication basically put me into depression."

"I feel like I've never seen you happier so the depression thing surprises me," Kris said.

"And I have everything in the world to be happy about," Kourtney explained. "I just feel a little bit off. I'm super moody and hormonal. Like, I'm a lunatic half the time."

Kourtney noted during a confessional that she doesn't think the IVF is working for her body.

"I think because I'm so clean and careful with what I put into my body, it's just having the complete opposite reaction and is working as a contraceptive instead of helping us," she said.

Kourtney already shares three kids of her own with Scott Disick, while Barker shares three kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.