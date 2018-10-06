Kourtney Kardashian claps back at Instagram troll who says she ‘never’ works

Kourtney Kardashian hit back at trolls who claimed she “doesn’t work” or “look after her children”.

It all started when the busy mum-of-three posted an album of bikini snaps to Instagram on Friday, writing in the caption that “sometimes you need a day away.”

While most fans were quick to tell her to enjoy her day off, a few followers slammed her for “never working”, with one going as far as to question her parenting skills.

Kourtney was clearly annoyed by the offending comments and in an usual move, hit back and slammed the trolls who shamed her.

When one Instagram user commented: “But sis you never work lmao,” the eldest sister of the Kardashian family decided enough was enough.

She replied: “Let me respond to you with all the time I have…oh wait, my attorney’s on the other line to discuss 6 business deals, I have a camera in my face filming season SIXTEEN of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (you may have heard of it) and I’m raising my three amazing children…God bless you and your worry about me.”

Another Instagram user, one who has the beginning of the Lord’s Prayer as her bio in her profile, then commented: “Yeah give the kids to your nanny."

Kourtney responded: “Or with their father. Since you like Bible verses: Matthew 7:1-2. 1 Do not judge, or you too will be judged. 2 For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”

Kourtney has three children, Mason, eight, Penelope, six, and Reign, three with former boyfriend Scott Disick.

The pair have maintained a relatively good relationship since their split three years ago, and can often be seen taking their children out together.

In the latest episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” her sister Kim thinks they should have more children together – despite Scott and Kourtney calling quits on their romance in 2015.

Kim explained on her family’s reality show last weekend: “I think he just wants one more. And she wants one more.

“If they both want to have more kids, like why not have them together? Their kids are gorgeous,” Kim’s friend Larsa Pippen adds. They don’t even have to have sex, it could be like IVF.”

This story originally appeared in The Sun.