Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Ex-Astronomer CEO spotted with wife and wedding bands after kiss cam scandal

First public sighting of couple together since July viral moment led to resignations and divorce filings

By Emma Bussey Fox News
close
Coldplay’s Chris Martin catches the couple on Kiss Cam, jokingly asks if they’re having an affair. Video

Coldplay’s Chris Martin catches the couple on Kiss Cam, jokingly asks if they’re having an affair.

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam during his concert. (Video credit: @calebu2/TMX)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron looks to have patched things up with wife, Megan, after he was caught canoodling with his chief people officer at a Coldplay concert on July 16.

The married couple was photographed over the weekend leaving a $2.4 million mansion in Kennebunk, Maine, where Megan, 50, has been living since the controversy broke. 

Both were seen wearing their wedding bands as they strolled hand in hand toward a local beach, reportedly for a cozy sunset picnic. 

The outing, captured by the Daily Mail, marks the first public sign that the pair may be moving past one of the year’s most talked-about viral moments.

CHRIS MARTIN FACES BACKLASH OVER TREATMENT OF ISRAELI FANS BROUGHT ON STAGE AT LONDON CONCERT: 'EQUAL HUMANS'

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin wonders if a couple is having an affair as he caught them on the Kiss Cam. The two are rumored to be Astronomer CEO Andy Byrona and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot.

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin wondered if a couple was having an affair after he caught them on the kiss cam. The two are rumored to be Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot. (@calebu2/TMX)

The quiet coastal sighting comes just over two months after Byron, 51, stepped down from Astronomer, the AI-driven data company he helped build, after the highly publicized incident. 

In July, during Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour stop at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, Byron suddenly appeared on a kiss cam alongside Kristin Cabot.

The pair were shown leaning close before ducking away once they realized they had been broadcast on the jumbotron

COLDPLAY KISS CAM TRIGGERS 'FORMAL INVESTIGATION' INTO ASTRONOMER CEO ANDY BYRON AND HR HEAD KRISTIN CABOT

Kennebunk, maine

Andy and Megan Cabot were spotted in Kennebunk, Maine, where Megan has been living since the kiss cam controversy broke. (Gregory Rec/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

The clip spread quickly across social media, gaining further attention when frontman Chris Martin quipped from the stage, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."

Within 24 hours of the viral video, Astronomer’s board launched an internal investigation, placing both Byron and Cabot on leave. 

Byron resigned the following day, and Cabot left her role less than a week later.

COLDPLAY’S KISS CAM MOMENT SPARKS LAWSUIT RUMOR, EXPERT SAYS ASTRONOMER CEO’S CASE WOULD BE ‘DEAD ON ARRIVAL’

Coldplay concert

Chris Martin quipped from the stage, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy." (@calebu2/TMX/Getty Images)

Megan also left the couple’s home in Northborough, Massachusetts, relocating to the Kennebunk property, where she has largely stayed out of the public eye. She has not commented on the scandal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cabot, 52, meanwhile, filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew, in August.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue