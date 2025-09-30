Ex-Astronomer CEO spotted with wife and wedding bands after kiss cam scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron looks to have patched things up with wife, Megan, after he was caught canoodling with his chief people officer at a Coldplay concert on July 16.

The married couple was photographed over the weekend leaving a $2.4 million mansion in Kennebunk, Maine, where Megan, 50, has been living since the controversy broke.

Both were seen wearing their wedding bands as they strolled hand in hand toward a local beach, reportedly for a cozy sunset picnic.

The outing, captured by the Daily Mail, marks the first public sign that the pair may be moving past one of the year’s most talked-about viral moments.

The quiet coastal sighting comes just over two months after Byron, 51, stepped down from Astronomer, the AI-driven data company he helped build, after the highly publicized incident.

In July, during Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour stop at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, Byron suddenly appeared on a kiss cam alongside Kristin Cabot.

The pair were shown leaning close before ducking away once they realized they had been broadcast on the jumbotron.

The clip spread quickly across social media, gaining further attention when frontman Chris Martin quipped from the stage, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."

Within 24 hours of the viral video, Astronomer’s board launched an internal investigation, placing both Byron and Cabot on leave.

Byron resigned the following day, and Cabot left her role less than a week later.

Megan also left the couple’s home in Northborough, Massachusetts, relocating to the Kennebunk property, where she has largely stayed out of the public eye. She has not commented on the scandal.

Cabot, 52, meanwhile, filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew, in August.