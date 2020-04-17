Kirk Cameron talks teaming up with sister Candace Cameron Bure to host coronavirus benefit concert

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

One of the saving graces amid the devastating coronavirus pandemic is that while many of us are practicing social distancing by staying at home in a wide effort to lessen the spread of the novel illness, it has also allowed us to spend much-needed time with our families and reach out to those we maybe haven’t spoken to in a long time.

Such was the case for “Growing Pains” star Kirk Cameron and his sister, fellow actress Candace Cameron Bure, who banded together to bring a benefit concert to Facebook that will see the likes of Gloria Gaynor, Mercy Me, Bishop T.D. Jakes, For King & Country and more gracing the virtual stage for an inspirational come-together where 100 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Samaritan’s Purse, which has put up temporary hospitals in New York City’s Central Park and throughout other COVID-19 hotspots worldwide.

Cameron said the pandemic set the perfect opportunity for him and his "Full House" actress sister, 44, to not only reconnect but to do something for the greater good, which is where Hope Rising came in.

The 49-year-old said the sister-brother pair felt it was beneficial to pull together their resources to come up with an event that appealed to everyone in a time where so many folks are looking for a spiritual connection to get them through the uncertainty of the pandemic.

“We called up and we asked our friends like T.D. Jakes and For King & Country and Mercy Me and Casting Crowns -- all some of the biggest names in the faith entertainment world -- and they all said, 'Heck, yeah.' They jumped on board and they were sending us videos from their living room, from their home studios.”

According to Cameron, the event almost never happened due to the fact that a television partner pulled out of airing the special at the last minute.

However, he said he knew the show had to move forward simply because he knew how many people were looking for inspiration and prayer based on raw data that he says shows a “couple hundred-thousand people” who have been tuning in to his channel every night at 6 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram Live to pray together.

“We've got a couple hundred-thousand people who are literally praying together for doctors and nurses and COVID patients and the economy and our leaders, everything,” he said.

Cameron said he’s looking forward to hosting the benefit with his sister while she’s also social distancing.

“Well, she's at home, too. And one of the things is she's been doing a lot of stuff online, like everybody else,” he said. “One of the things that we've done together has been this Hope Rising thing -- we haven't hosted anything together in years and we've probably talked to each other more in the last three weeks than we have in the last year.”

Hope Rising will stream on Facebook on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.