‘Kingsman’ prequel, ‘The King’s Man,’ gets new action-packed trailer ahead of September release

A second trailer for the third movie in the "Kingsman" movie series, “The King’s Man,” was released on June 21.

The movie, due to hit theatres in September, is a prequel to show the origins of The Kingsman “independent intelligence agency” used to fight and solve crimes.

In the upcoming installment, Ralph Fiennes portrays the Duke of Oxford, who recruits a young man named Conrad, played by Harris Dickinson, to join the Kingsman and help defeat a crew of villains led by Grigori Rasputin, played by Rhys Ifans.

“Nations will slaughter each other, while we get rich. This is going to be fun,” one villain said in the trailer during a sit-down with other villains coming together for corruption.

The new action-packed trailer shows Ifans’ character training to fight, learning the sophisticated rules of The Kingsman, and attempting to save the world from destruction.

“The King’s Man” second trailer comes a year after the first one was released. The movie, which stars Gemma Arterton, Liam Neeson, Daniel Brühl, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Matthew Goode, and Stanley Tucci, was supposed to premiere in November 2019, then was pushed back twice more before the new September release.

"The Kingsman: The Secret Service" was released in 2015 and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" premiered in 2017.