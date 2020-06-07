Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Departed
Published

Liam Neeson's mother dead at 94 on the day before actor's birthday

By Nate Day | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 7Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 7

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Liam Neeson's mother has died at the age of 94 on the day before Neeson's 68th birthday.

Neeson's mother Kitty died on Saturday, Neeson's rep confirmed to Fox News.

Neeson turned 68 on Sunday.

STEVE PRIEST, THE SWEET BASSIST, DEAD AT 72

Kitty's death was mentioned in a live-streamed mass shared on Facebook by the Ballymena Kirkinriola Parish.

Liam Neeson attends the screening of 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' during the 56th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 4, 2018 in New York City.

Liam Neeson attends the screening of 'The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' during the 56th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 4, 2018 in New York City. (Getty)

"Let us pray for the faithful departed. We pray for those that died recently… [including] Kitty Neeson," said the priest during the service. "Her funeral arrangements will be later."

MARY PAT GLEASON, 'MOM' ACTRESS, DEAD AT 70

Councillor Peter Johnston, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council released a statement as well, per a local Ballymena, Ireland outlet Ballymena Daily

actor Liam Neeson at the premiere of the film 'Hunt For The Wilderpeople' in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, file)

actor Liam Neeson at the premiere of the film 'Hunt For The Wilderpeople' in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, file)

“Very sorry to hear this news. As Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, I will be raising this at full council on Tuesday where we will be holding a minute’s silence," he said. "Rest in Peace, Kitty.”

The Ballymena Daily says Kitty's community remembers her "her working as a dinner lady at St. Louis School."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No cause of death was mentioned.