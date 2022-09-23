King Charles won't extend Meghan 'olive branch,' Adam Levine to perform and more top entertainment headlines
King Charles III ascended throne after Queen Elizabeth II's death
EXCLUSIVE - King Charles won’t give ‘olive branch’ to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to join working royals, expert claims Continue reading…
‘MISERY’ FOR FANS? - Adam Levine still set to perform in Las Vegas with Maroon 5 amid cheating scandal Continue reading…
‘SPECIAL MOMENT’ - Sylvester Stallone visits the Vatican; gets the keys to the castle in a ‘very rare and special moment’ Continue reading…
FAMILY AFFAIR - Nicola Peltz says Victoria and David Beckham are 'great in-laws,' denies any conflict in the family Continue reading…
TABLE FOR 3 - Tori Spelling posts rare picture of her out to dinner with her mom Candy and brother Randy Continue reading…
DEPARTED - Wynonna Judd says she cries 'a lot' after her mother Naomi Judd's death: 'I feel joy and sorrow' Continue reading…
‘VERY VICTORIAN’ - ‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy reveals secret behind lasting romance with 'Happy Days' actress Linda Purl Continue reading…
HUMBLE ABODE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed at Tyler Perry’s home during ‘difficult time’ with royal family Continue reading…
‘SPIT-GATE’ - Olivia Wilde addresses rumor Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine in Venice: 'People will look for drama' Continue reading…
‘AWKWARD’ - Camilla thought Prince Harry’s idea of bringing in a mediator to heal rift was ‘ridiculous,’ author claims Continue reading…
