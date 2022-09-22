‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy reveals secret behind lasting romance with 'Happy Days' actress Linda Purl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For Patrick Duffy, the secret behind his lasting romance with Linda Purl is keeping things hot — in the kitchen.

The "Dallas" actor and "Happy Days" actress hit it off in 2020 during a group text chat amid the coronavirus pandemic. They enjoyed a slow courtship, or what Purl once described as "a very Victorian process," where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.

Duffy revealed that cooking has been essential in their blossoming romance.

"When we got together, I can actually remember I arrived late in the afternoon, and we had dinner, and we cooked dinner in the kitchen," the 73-year-old told People magazine on Wednesday. "And it was a dance that we had never done together, but the choreography was known to both of us."

"Linda is a master cook, and I learn every day from the way that she cooks," he said. "Our lifestyles make us very compatible in almost every conceivable way — in the kitchen, the way we cook, the way we clean, the way we function together as individuals."

Duffy noted that the pair work together "seamlessly" both in business and in their personal lives. The couple recently teamed up to launch a sourdough brand.

"I’m really proud of both of us in the fact that nothing gets in the way of our relationship or our ability to function in the world because we are in fact in love with each other," he said.

According to the outlet, Duffy and Purl were casual friends but lost touch over time. It was during the pandemic when they rekindled their friendship during a group chat. They soon found themselves deep in conversation — just the two of them.

"I loaded up my car and drove 20 hours and ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real," Duffy previously told the outlet. "We haven’t been apart since."



Duffy also told Closer Weekly that they "Zoomed every single night for at least two to three hours."

"We explored all our history, our past, our loves," he told the outlet. "We listened to music together and covered all that ground you normally cover over months of dating."

"You get to a point where you think, ‘It’s all about her. How do I get her to smile?’" Duffy said. "We’ve eliminated all the trials and errors that happen in [younger] relationships. It’s all positive and lovely."

Duffy was married to ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser from 1974 until her death in 2017 from cancer. The star said he spent much of his years as a widower focused on the couple’s two children.

Duffy said his relationship with Purl was put to the test when they were quarantined together in Vancouver to film their roles in Lifetime’s "Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story."

"It was a time to really get to know one another with no outside influences to encumber you," said Duffy. "We found out that we’re aiming in the same direction."

The pair became even closer — and they’re still going strong.

"To look forward to every moment you can be with somebody is a real gift in a relationship," said Duffy. "I am stunned every time that I realize this amazing woman loves me. It’s just like, wow."