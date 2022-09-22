Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed at Tyler Perry’s home during ‘difficult time’ with royal family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry says his door’s always open for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The "Jazzman Blues" director revealed that he offered his Los Angeles home to the couple during their fallout with the royal family.

"It was a very difficult time for them," Perry said in an interview with "Today."

"What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love … these two people love each other. … Out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other."

AFTER QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S DEATH, BRITISH CITIZENS SPEAK OUT ABOUT PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE

Perry’s comments come just after the death of Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Sept. 8.



In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were taking "a step back" as senior members of the royal family and instead would work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Prince Harry and Markle said their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton since the queen's death, and Harry has been seen with his father, King Charles III.

Perry gushed over the royal couple, adding he wished the world knew how much Prince Harry and Markle truly cherish each other.

"The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them," he told the NBC show.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER



After Markle, a "Suits" alum, married Prince Harry in 2019, Markle said Perry reached out to tell her he was praying for her "and that he understood what this meant … that he could only imagine what it was like," according to The Cut.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to start a new life in America, the royal couple took up Perry’s generous offer to stay at his home. Prince Harry and Markle eventually settled into their own place in Montecito, California.