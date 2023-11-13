Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

King Charles III

King Charles surprised with three-tiered cake at early birthday party: ‘We need to give you doggie bags’

The British monarch and eldest son of the late Queen Elizabeth II turns 75 on Nov. 14

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
King Charles’ Aston Martin, which runs on ‘wine and cheese,’ pays homage to James Bond: royal photographer Video

King Charles’ Aston Martin, which runs on ‘wine and cheese,’ pays homage to James Bond: royal photographer

Royal photographer Chris Jackson is revealing the stories behind some of his most iconic images in a new book titled "Charles III: A King and His Queen."

King Charles received a sweet surprise ahead of his birthday.

On Monday, the British monarch was granted a three-tier Victoria sponge cake created by Jan Blackmore from Buttercup Pantry. The king, who turns 75 on Tuesday, held a tea dance for other 75-year-olds at his Highgrove estate, which was hosted by The King’s Trust.

The charity, formerly known as The Prince’s Trust, was set up in 1976 to tackle high youth unemployment, Reuters reported. According to the outlet, it helps young people ages 11 to 30 get into education, training and jobs. It has supported over a million people.

KING CHARLES' 75TH BIRTHDAY: ROYALS 'RELIEVED' PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE NOT ATTENDING CELEBRATION: EXPERT

King Charles smiling next to a three-tier birthday cake

King Charles III's Victoria sponge cake was created by Jan Blackmore from Buttercup Pantry. (Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The outlet noted that Idris Elba is one of its beneficiaries. The actor, who starred in "The Wire," used a $1,840 grant to start his career.

"It is significant that this year, his second birthday as king, Charles III is changing the name of the charity he founded, The Prince's Trust, to The King's Trust," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital.

"The trust is his single greatest accomplishment," Andersen shared. "He wants to leave no doubt in anyone's mind that the mega-charity that he began 47 years ago is and will always be his baby."

A side-by-side photo of King Charless birthday take and an afternoon tea tray

Guests were greeted with cake and a tea dance ahead of the king's birthday. (Getty Images)

Guests included residents who were nominated by friends and family, pioneering members from the Windrush Generation, as well as Jay Blades, a King’s Foundation ambassador. A rock choir also performed.

The king was in good spirits as he made the first cut into his cake.

"We need to give you doggie bags," he told his guests while laughing, multiple U.K. outlets reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Raymond Blanc and Jan Blackmore smiling behind the kings birthday cake

Chef Raymond Blanc poses with cake designer Jan Blackmore and a birthday cake designed for King Charles III. (Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

On his actual birthday, the king will launch the Coronation Food Project alongside his wife, Queen Camilla. It aims to tackle food waste in the U.K., and help those faced with hunger. He’s also going to host a reception at Buckingham Palace for nurses and midwives.

The king will conclude his birthday with a private dinner at Clarence House, surrounded by close family and friends. A spokesperson for Prince Harry recently shot down a report by the U.K.’s Sunday Times stating that the Duke of Sussex is "not making the trip from California," where he resides with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children.

"In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday," the spokesperson told The Messenger. "It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story."

Highgrove estate with Christmas decorations

The king's Highgrove estate is already decorated for Christmas. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

As for what the king will receive as a gift from his family, that remains to be seen.

In 2013, Camilla revealed during the couple’s tour of India that Charles was "the most difficult person in the world to buy a present for."

"He is a man! They are hopeless!" the 76-year-old said at the time, as quoted by U.K.’s Daily Mail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

King Charles smiling while holding a cup and saucer

King Charles III is going to conclude his birthday festivities with a private gathering, with only close family and friends invited. (Chris Jackson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I spend ages trying to find something that is really wonderful and then [imitating Charles], 'Oh, thank you very much,’" she explained. "It is so annoying. So he likes to make a list of things that he wants, so you get it exactly right. I find this time of year impossible as it's his birthday and then it's Christmas… Everybody else is easy, but he is not!"

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.