King Charles sparks backlash from UK Christians by not delivering an Easter message this year

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UK Christians are shocked by King Charles opting to not give an Easter message, according to experts.

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that Charles would not be giving an Easter message. The palace told GB News that an Easter message from the monarch is not an annual statement, like the Christmas message.

It is expected that Charles's silence would upset some Christians as he wished Islamic practicing people a "blessed and happy Ramadan" on social media in February.

"This came as a shock to most UK Christians here in the United Kingdom… we expect a message from the Monarch," Neil Sean, a royal commentator, told Fox News Digital.

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He added, "It’s not clear why he’s decided to not offer a message up, which is why the British people are angry… but more so when he made video contributions filmed inside Royal palaces for Eid and Ramadan." Sean noted that Charles is being accused in the United Kingdom as being a "secret Muslim."

The Royal Family Instagram, however, did share a message in honor of Easter Sunday.

An image of a cross with "Happy Easter. He is risen!" was posted to the Royal Family Instagram page.

The caption said: "Wishing you a joyous Easter Sunday to Christians celebrating in the Uk, the Commonwealth and around the world today."

Ian Pelham Turner, a royals expert, echoed Sean's sentiments and explained that this was an easy way for Charles to start another scandal overseas.

"How do you turn a Royal drama into a crisis? Simply do not follow decades of tradition and decide not to write an Easter message even though King Charles is head of the Church and swore an oath at his Coronation to uphold the faith," Turner said.

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"At a time when there are tensions in the country over the further evolution of Islam and the beliefs many believe that Charles is a closet Muslim add on to the fact that the newly ordained Archbishop of Canterbury is the first woman in centuries and this will cause controversy for her to deal with it just leaves William no doubt to fulfill a plan already orchestrated to fill the gap," he continued.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Fox News Digital that there has never been a royal tradition to put out an Easter message.

"Queen Elizabeth only gave one Easter message, during the Covid pandemic, which has justly become famous, as it was so beautifully crafted," he said. "The King did give an Easter message last year and a Royal Maundy message in 2024."

Fitzwilliams's said that Charles's decision to not give a message is not unusual, however, he believes skipping out on delivering an Easter message is "a mistake."

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"The King did give a special message to celebrate Ramadan this year. It would therefore surely have been appropriate to have delivered one for Easter, as the controversy over this is one which could and should have been avoided," he noted. "The King's contribution to inter-religious understanding over the years has been considerable, but the absence of a message celebrating the very special significance of this weekend, when one was delivered which celebrated Ramadan earlier in the year, is surely a mistake."

Helena Chard, royal broadcaster and photographer, told Fox News Digital that this is just another royal crisis for the monarchy.

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"King Charles began releasing Easter messages when he was a Prince. An Easter message has never been set in stone like the yearly Christmas message. He continues a centuries old Royal tradition, the yearly Royal Maundy tradition where the monarch hands out Maundy Money to recognise those that who have given outstanding service to their communities," Chard said.

She explained that this year's Easter tradition was handled differently. "This year the Easter tradition was carried out in Asaphs Cathederal in Wales. 77 men and 77 women were given specially minted silver coins symbolising humility, charity and the Monarchs duty to serve others," Chard said.

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Chard said that people are sharing too "many grumbles" with Charles not delivering an Easter message.

"I’m surprised there hasn’t been more backlash with Dame Sarah Mullally making history as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in the Church of England’s 1,400-year history! People are sharing far too many grumbles and conspiracy theories… Love is the way forward," she concluded.