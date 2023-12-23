King Charles pokes fun about having ‘sausage fingers’ during coronation

God save the King’s hands.

King Charles’ "sausage fingers" have drawn public attention once again after he joked about his hands during his coronation.

In a behind-the-scenes look of a BBC documentary highlighting His Majesty’s coronation, Charles is spotted having a playful conversation with his son Prince William.

During one of the final coronation rehearsals, the Prince of Wales has a tender moment with his father.

When William appeared to have trouble putting on one of the ceremonial robes, the King told him not to worry, since he doesn’t have "sausage fingers" like his father, according to BBC.

On May 6, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, carefully placed the iconic St. Edward’s Crown atop King Charles III's head as the new king solemnly sat in the 700-year-old Coronation Chair at Westminster Abbey while grasping a golden scepter in each hand.

It was the first time in 70 years for a monarch to be crowned in the U.K. since the coronation of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who shared an almost identical pose, wearing the same crown in 1953.

When his mother died on Sept. 8, 2022, he became the oldest monarch to take the British throne.

The late queen previously wrote to her former music teacher shortly after her son Charles was born, "He has an interesting pair of hands for a baby."

"They are rather large, but with fine long fingers quite unlike mine and certainly unlike his father's."

Charles himself referred to them as "sausage fingers" after Prince William’s birth, according to Howard Hodgson’s biography "Charles, The Man Who Will Be King."

"Dactylitis is a condition where the digits get swollen like sausages, typically seen in the toes and associated with ankylosing spondylitis," Dr. Nilanjana Bose, a board-certified rheumatologist at Lonestar Rheumatology in Houston, Texas, told Fox News Digital.

Bose said the appearance of Charles' hands could be his "baseline" and not suggestive of any underlying disease.