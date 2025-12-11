Expand / Collapse search
King Charles III

King Charles keeps ‘door open’ for Prince Harry as cancer battle continues into third year: expert

Royal experts say ailing monarch may extend Christmas invitation to Prince Harry despite ongoing tensions with Prince William

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Grant Harrold, who served the reigning monarch, has written a new book, "The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service."

King Charles has left the door open for his "darling boy" this holiday season.

As the ailing monarch prepares to be surrounded by family at Sandringham during Christmas, royal experts told Fox News Digital that his youngest son has been on his mind.

"I doubt an invitation for Prince Harry would be off the table entirely should the king really want to be with his birth family," royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital.

Split side-by-side image of King Charles and Prince Harry looking somber in dark grey and blue suits.

Royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital that the monarch "has always felt he’s left the door open emotionally" for his son Prince Harry. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Charles has always felt he’s left the door open emotionally," Matta said. "But the reality is that tensions with Prince William remain unresolved. The idea that he wants this Christmas to be ‘extra special’ makes sense — not because it’s necessarily his last, but because he’s acutely aware of time and legacy. For the royals, the unique blend of tradition and togetherness at Christmas acts as a reset button."

Matta’s remarks came after a source told Us Weekly that the monarch, who is still undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, wants to make this season extra special.

A close-up of King Charles looking withdrawn in his military uniform.

King Charles III during the 2025 National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on Nov. 9, 2025, in London. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"Charles prioritizes duty, but he’s also a family man who knows his time is precious," the insider told the outlet. "He wants a special last Christmas in case it’s his last."

The king, 77, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024.

"No one really knows the full extent of Charles’ health struggles, other than the fact that they are ongoing," Matta said. "After such a turbulent year — with family rifts, Andrew’s removal of titles, and his own ongoing treatment, now dragging into its third year — understandably, he’d want to make this Christmas feel meaningful."

Queen Camilla with two children and Santa Claus waving to the cameras.

A person dressed as Father Christmas, Queen Camilla, Ivan (left) and Fatima (right) in the gardens of Clarence House, London, during the Christmas tree decorating event on Dec. 11, 2025. (Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

"There’s been a clear effort by the royal family to rally around him, especially from Queen Camilla," she continued. "Princess Kate’s recovery, too, has lifted his spirits; seeing her regain her strength after a difficult year would give anyone in his position a sense of hope."

Prince Charles and Princess Diana holding a young Prince Harry at Sandringham.

A young Prince Harry is seen here with his parents, the former Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as they arrive at Sandringham, date unknown. (Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. They cited the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace as the reasons for their exit.

Since settling in the wealthy coastal city of Montecito, the couple aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir, "Spare," which exposed embarrassing details about the House of Windsor, worsened his relationship with the royals. Sources close to Harry told People magazine that Charles wouldn’t respond to his phone calls or letters.

Prince Harry Spare book

In "Spare," Prince Harry publicly detailed his struggles with royal life. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

In May, Harry told the BBC that he wanted to reconcile with his family.

Prince Harry and Prince William looking at each other in matching suits

Royal experts previously told Fox News Digital that Prince Harry and Prince William are not on speaking terms. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"I would love reconciliation with my family," he said at the time. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

In September, father and son united for the first time in 18 months. Fox News Digital learned that the Duke of Sussex, 41, had a private tea with the king at Clarence House in London.

King Charles inside a car on a rainy day.

King Charles III is seen arriving at Clarence House on Sept. 10, 2025, in London, England. The monarch had a private tea with his son, Prince Harry. (Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that it’s unlikely the Sussexes will travel across the pond for Christmas — or that certain senior royals would welcome them with open arms.

Meghan Markle wears a blue dress next to Prince Harry in khaki coat

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"The Sussexes would be far too distracting," said Fitzwilliams. 

"In the hypothetical case that they appear, the publicity would drown out the festivities for the family. The festive season is an opportunity for the king to remind the nation and the Commonwealth of the important role the monarchy has played in soft-power diplomacy. Despite receiving cancer treatment, the king has carried out state visits abroad."

Charles walked Megan Markle down the aisle when she married his son, Prince Harry, in May 2018.

People magazine reported King Charles has a photo of Meghan Markle on display at Clarence House. The monarch walked the "Suits" alum down the aisle on her wedding day in 2018. (Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Us Weekly reported that preparations are underway at Sandringham House, a picturesque 20,000-acre Norfolk estate where the king will host the holidays alongside Queen Camilla. Queen Elizabeth II began hosting Christmas at Sandringham in 1988, a tradition that brings together the "who’s who" of the royal family.

King Charles singing a hymn while holding a lit candle.

King Charles III attends an advent service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 10, 2025, in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A source told the outlet the mood this year is "bittersweet" given the monarch’s health. Still, it will be "a time of celebration."

"They all want to make the most of their time together," the insider added.

Kate Middleton smiling wearing a hunter green coat.

Royal experts told Fox News Digital that King Charles has been inspired by Kate Middleton's recovery from cancer. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital the royals will continue to present a united front, with or without the Sussexes. And while Charles may want to see his son again, other senior royals remain wary — fiercely protective of the king and any potential leaks that may come to light.

King Charles smiling at a woman as they converse inside Buckingham Palace during a royal visit.

King Charles has been keeping busy while seeking treatment. He is seen here on Dec. 11, 2025, with Dominica High Commissioner Loreen Bannis-Roberts during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in London. (Yui Mok / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"The last thing any of the royals want is more controversy, let alone during the Christmas season," Fordwich said. "Sadly, Harry can’t be trusted, so all would be leery of any leaks of private family details. King Charles, despite wanting reconciliation, is likely to weigh the fallout from another public betrayal by Harry as too high-risk at this juncture."

Months after Harry lost his appeal challenging the U.K. government’s decision to strip him of publicly funded security, his protection measures are reportedly set to be reviewed by the Home Office.

King Charles with Prince Harry in making tuxedos and smiling

King Charles and Prince Harry during happier times in the U.K. before the Duke of Sussex's royal exit. (Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

The Guardian reported Harry wrote privately to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, requesting a full security risk assessment. This request could potentially open the door to a visit to his home country with his wife and their children.

A close-up of Prince Harry in a grey suit

Prince Harry has said he doesn't feel safe bringing his wife and two young children to his home country. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Representatives for Archewell and Mahmood did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

A source told Us Weekly that while the sit-down between Charles and Harry was promising, "that’s as far as it has gone." Harry and William "remain as estranged as ever," with another source telling the outlet there are concerns over "whether trust can be rebuilt." They cited Harry and Meghan’s attendance at Kris Jenner’s star-studded birthday party on Nov. 8.

Prince Harry looks off camera in a white button down shirt and grey suit at the Invictus Games in Germany

Prince Harry last saw his father in September during his visit to the U.K. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

"If they are going to go out and look like Hollywood players, it’s at odds with what the palace and royal family members would do," the source claimed, adding that the likelihood of the Sussexes getting a Christmas invite is "slim."

Prince Harry in a dark suit and tie posing next to Serena Williams and Meghan Markle as they wear glamorous dark gowns.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen here with Serena Williams (center) during the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 8, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. They went to Kris Jenner's birthday party later in the evening. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that while the king misses his son, he wants to prioritize togetherness with those who’ve stood by him most this year.

"King Charles is planning a meaningful Christmas, emphasizing family traditions and creating lasting memories despite his ongoing cancer treatment," said Chard. 

The British royals on their annual Christmas walk outdoors.

The royals are seen here during their annual Christmas walk at Sandringham, circa 2023. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"His health has been a concern, with recent hospitalizations, but he remains stoic and committed to royal duties. … His Christian faith is central to his celebrations, as he expresses gratitude for medical support and praises U.K. communities for their unity."

Prince William at a Christmas mass wearing a dark blue suit.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, speaks during the fifth annual "Together At Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey in London on Dec. 5, 2025.  (Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"Prince William, Princess Catherine and their children are rallying around the king," Chard said. "The family’s Christmas will blend reflection and resilience, with a focus on faith, family and healing."

Kate Middleton, Charles’ daughter-in-law, announced she had cancer in March 2024. In January, the mother of three revealed she was in remission.

A close-up of Kate Middleton wearing a glittering gown and tiara during state visit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive ahead of the state banquet for the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender at Windsor Castle on Dec. 3, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images)

"Princess Catherine and the king grew even closer due to their shared battle with cancer," Fordwich said. "Seeing her glowing has been a huge inspiration for him. And seeing her be such a rock for Prince William, being so devoted to their children and remaining scandal-free, is a huge relief."

Prince William, Princess Kate and their kids at the Christmas carol service

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seen here with their three children at Westminster Abbey in London on Dec. 5, 2025. They will be spending the holidays with the king at Sandringham. (Jordan Pettitt / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"He has appeared visibly waning," she said. "He has lost quite a bit of weight. Yet he is bearing up well. Given all this, the king has proven to be rather resilient, with Camilla by his side at all times. She serves as his emotional anchor and protects him from his zealous work ethic, providing him with comic relief and loving companionship."

"Increasingly, Prince William has stepped up," Fordwich continued. "That is of great comfort to the king. Ensuring continuity is paramount for the monarchy. With the monarchy safe in William’s hands, the king can rest assured there will be a smooth succession in due course."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

