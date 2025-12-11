King Charles keeps ‘door open’ for Prince Harry as cancer battle continues into third year: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles has left the door open for his "darling boy" this holiday season.

As the ailing monarch prepares to be surrounded by family at Sandringham during Christmas, royal experts told Fox News Digital that his youngest son has been on his mind.

"I doubt an invitation for Prince Harry would be off the table entirely should the king really want to be with his birth family," royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital.

"Charles has always felt he’s left the door open emotionally," Matta said. "But the reality is that tensions with Prince William remain unresolved. The idea that he wants this Christmas to be ‘extra special’ makes sense — not because it’s necessarily his last, but because he’s acutely aware of time and legacy. For the royals, the unique blend of tradition and togetherness at Christmas acts as a reset button."

Matta’s remarks came after a source told Us Weekly that the monarch, who is still undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, wants to make this season extra special.

"Charles prioritizes duty, but he’s also a family man who knows his time is precious," the insider told the outlet. "He wants a special last Christmas in case it’s his last."

The king, 77, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024.

"No one really knows the full extent of Charles’ health struggles, other than the fact that they are ongoing," Matta said. "After such a turbulent year — with family rifts, Andrew’s removal of titles, and his own ongoing treatment, now dragging into its third year — understandably, he’d want to make this Christmas feel meaningful."

"There’s been a clear effort by the royal family to rally around him, especially from Queen Camilla," she continued. "Princess Kate’s recovery, too, has lifted his spirits; seeing her regain her strength after a difficult year would give anyone in his position a sense of hope."

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. They cited the unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace as the reasons for their exit.

Since settling in the wealthy coastal city of Montecito, the couple aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries. Harry’s 2023 memoir, "Spare," which exposed embarrassing details about the House of Windsor, worsened his relationship with the royals. Sources close to Harry told People magazine that Charles wouldn’t respond to his phone calls or letters.

In May, Harry told the BBC that he wanted to reconcile with his family.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," he said at the time. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

In September, father and son united for the first time in 18 months. Fox News Digital learned that the Duke of Sussex, 41, had a private tea with the king at Clarence House in London.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital that it’s unlikely the Sussexes will travel across the pond for Christmas — or that certain senior royals would welcome them with open arms.

"The Sussexes would be far too distracting," said Fitzwilliams.

"In the hypothetical case that they appear, the publicity would drown out the festivities for the family. The festive season is an opportunity for the king to remind the nation and the Commonwealth of the important role the monarchy has played in soft-power diplomacy. Despite receiving cancer treatment, the king has carried out state visits abroad."

Us Weekly reported that preparations are underway at Sandringham House, a picturesque 20,000-acre Norfolk estate where the king will host the holidays alongside Queen Camilla. Queen Elizabeth II began hosting Christmas at Sandringham in 1988, a tradition that brings together the "who’s who" of the royal family.

A source told the outlet the mood this year is "bittersweet" given the monarch’s health. Still, it will be "a time of celebration."

"They all want to make the most of their time together," the insider added.

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital the royals will continue to present a united front, with or without the Sussexes. And while Charles may want to see his son again, other senior royals remain wary — fiercely protective of the king and any potential leaks that may come to light.

"The last thing any of the royals want is more controversy, let alone during the Christmas season," Fordwich said. "Sadly, Harry can’t be trusted, so all would be leery of any leaks of private family details. King Charles, despite wanting reconciliation, is likely to weigh the fallout from another public betrayal by Harry as too high-risk at this juncture."

Months after Harry lost his appeal challenging the U.K. government’s decision to strip him of publicly funded security, his protection measures are reportedly set to be reviewed by the Home Office.

The Guardian reported Harry wrote privately to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, requesting a full security risk assessment. This request could potentially open the door to a visit to his home country with his wife and their children.

Representatives for Archewell and Mahmood did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

A source told Us Weekly that while the sit-down between Charles and Harry was promising, "that’s as far as it has gone." Harry and William "remain as estranged as ever," with another source telling the outlet there are concerns over "whether trust can be rebuilt." They cited Harry and Meghan’s attendance at Kris Jenner’s star-studded birthday party on Nov. 8.

"If they are going to go out and look like Hollywood players, it’s at odds with what the palace and royal family members would do," the source claimed, adding that the likelihood of the Sussexes getting a Christmas invite is "slim."

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that while the king misses his son, he wants to prioritize togetherness with those who’ve stood by him most this year.

"King Charles is planning a meaningful Christmas, emphasizing family traditions and creating lasting memories despite his ongoing cancer treatment," said Chard.

"His health has been a concern, with recent hospitalizations, but he remains stoic and committed to royal duties. … His Christian faith is central to his celebrations, as he expresses gratitude for medical support and praises U.K. communities for their unity."

"Prince William, Princess Catherine and their children are rallying around the king," Chard said. "The family’s Christmas will blend reflection and resilience, with a focus on faith, family and healing."

Kate Middleton, Charles’ daughter-in-law, announced she had cancer in March 2024. In January, the mother of three revealed she was in remission.

"Princess Catherine and the king grew even closer due to their shared battle with cancer," Fordwich said. "Seeing her glowing has been a huge inspiration for him. And seeing her be such a rock for Prince William, being so devoted to their children and remaining scandal-free, is a huge relief."

"He has appeared visibly waning," she said. "He has lost quite a bit of weight. Yet he is bearing up well. Given all this, the king has proven to be rather resilient, with Camilla by his side at all times. She serves as his emotional anchor and protects him from his zealous work ethic, providing him with comic relief and loving companionship."

"Increasingly, Prince William has stepped up," Fordwich continued. "That is of great comfort to the king. Ensuring continuity is paramount for the monarchy. With the monarchy safe in William’s hands, the king can rest assured there will be a smooth succession in due course."

