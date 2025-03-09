King Charles' new Apple Music playlist teases a 'more personal side' to His Majesty

King Charles lll looks to music in times of sorrow and joy.

On Friday, His Majesty shared a message on the royal family's official Instagram page announcing his new collaboration with Apple Music, a playlist titled The King's Music Room – featuring some of his favorite artists and songs.

"Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. I know that is also the case for so many others," King Charles said in the Instagram video.

"It has that remarkable ability to bring happy memories flooding back from the deepest recesses of our memory, to comfort us in times of sadness, and to take us to distant places. But perhaps, above all, it can lift our spirits to such a degree, and all the more so when it brings us together in celebration. In other words, it brings us joy," he added.

"Bringing together much-loved artists from across the Commonwealth, The King has shared a selection of songs which have brought him joy in ‘The King’s Music Room’ to mark Commonwealth Day 2025," the caption read. "Recorded at Buckingham Palace, His Majesty provides anecdotes of his personal experiences when explaining why each song was chosen."

According to the Royal Family's website, the playlist, which will be released on Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 10, will feature artists such as Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue and Grace Jones, alongside contemporary talent such as Davido and RAYE.

"The King’s Music Room is sure to surprise and delight music fans everywhere, revealing a more personal side to His Majesty," it added.

Additionally, the King will also share "anecdotes about his encounters with some of the artists featured and reveals why the songs help form the soundtrack to his life," according to the website.