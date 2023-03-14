King Charles knights Queen guitarist Brian May

A King knows a Queen!

King Charles knighted Queen guitarist Brian May in a ceremony on Tuesday. May became a Knight Bachelor for his services to charity and the music industry.

May took to Instagram on Tuesday where he shared an image of the king placing a sword on his shoulder. "No words! Bri," the 75-year-old musician captioned the post.

In December, Buckingham Palace announced that May – as well as 1,100 other individuals – would be celebrated on the 2023 New Year Honours List, Charles' first honours list as reigning monarch.

May joins other musicians, such as Elton John, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger and Rod Stewart, who have received the prestigious award.

Following the announcement, May told The Associated Press, "Maybe a few more people will listen to me than would otherwise, you know, if it's Sir Brian on the phone," he said.

May noted that this honor could bring him "a little bit more clout."

Knights are addressed as "sir" or "dame," followed by their name. The rocker shared that his wife, Anita Dobson, was thrilled to now use the title of Lady May.

"She's thrilled to bits. Yes, yes, she's very happy about that. Yes, Lady Anita will be enjoying it, and it's a thrill to me to be able to kind of confer that on her," he said. "It makes me feel proud that she gets an honor beside me because God knows I wouldn't be here without her," May continued, praising his wife of 22 years.

May was joined by his wife during the ceremony.

The "We Will Rock You" songwriter met the late Queen Elizabeth in 2005 and performed at two of her Jubilees, the Golden Jubilee in 2002 and the Platinum Jubilee 20 years later in 2022.

In addition to his music career, May has campaigned against badger culling and fox hunting through an animal welfare group he founded in 2010 – named Save Me after the 1980 Queen song. Some animals he’s rescued over the years were released onto his land.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.