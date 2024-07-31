Expand / Collapse search
King Charles III

King Charles desperate to avoid ‘knockdown’ war with Prince Andrew, who refuses to leave lavish digs: expert

Disgraced Duke of York announced in 2019 he was stepping back from royal duties after his ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Queen Elizabeth 'remained incredibly close' to Prince Andrew 'right up until her death,' royal author claims

Queen Elizabeth ‘remained incredibly close’ to Prince Andrew ‘right up until her death,’ royal author claims

Katie Nicholl, Vanity Fair's royal correspondent and author of The New Royals, spoke to Fox News Digital about the late monarch's close relationship with the Duke of York during the months leading up to her death.

Prince Andrew, the disgraced Duke of York, is said to be digging his heels, refusing to leave his lavish Royal Lodge home for the smaller Frogmore Cottage.

The former U.K. home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remains empty more than a year after the couple was asked to vacate. It was previously reported that King Charles’ younger sibling was expected to downsize following his ties to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The 64-year-old resides in the palatial Royal Lodge in Windsor, which is reportedly worth $37 million. He has lived on the property since 2003, and it requires an estimated $503,000 annually for upkeep.

PRINCE ANDREW 'HOLDING ON BY HIS FINGERTIPS' AS 'PRISONER OF PRIDE' INSIDE CRUMBLING ROYAL HOME: EXPERTS

Prince Andrew speaking to King Charles as he looks concerned.

According to reports, King Charles (right) wants his brother Prince Andrew (left) to vacate his Royal Lodge residence and move into Frogmore Cottage. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Andrew isn't going anywhere for the time being," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News Digital. "It's doubtful that King Charles - who, along with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, is battling cancer - is in the mood for a knockdown drag-out with his brother."

"If and when Andrew does move, it will simply be because he doesn't have the money to heat Royal Lodge or keep the lights on," Andersen shared. "In the meantime, Frogmore will likely remain empty. It's worth noting that the King had better luck evicting Andrew from Buckingham Palace, where the Duke of York has maintained his private apartment for decades."

On July 24, The Royal Household published the Sovereign Grant Report for the 2023-2024 financial year. It detailed the partially taxpayer-funded sum spent to support the monarch's official duties and occupied royal palaces, People magazine reported.

"It's doubtful that King Charles – who, along with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, is battling cancer – is in the mood for a knockdown drag-out with his brother."

— Christopher Andersen, author of "The King"
Prince Andrew on horseback with a companion.

Prince Andrew is seen out for a ride on April 5, 2024, in London. (MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

According to the outlet, curiosity around the status of Frogmore Cottage prompted a palace official to clarify that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former home is still empty.

"I don’t think, at this point, I would speculate on who will be the future occupants of the cottage," an official said at a briefing, as reported by the U.K.'s Independent. "The Sovereign Grant has been fully reimbursed for the refurbishment costs of Frogmore cottage when it was initially provided to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and, therefore, there is no cost to the Sovereign Grant other than some routine maintenance, but it would be required for any of the buildings."

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace didn't immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Kate Middleton smiling as King Charles waves

Kate Middleton and King Charles are both battling cancer. (Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

"The royals have always played musical chairs, moving from one grandiose residence to another as the seasons change - or simply on a whim," Andersen explained. "[But] vast estates left unoccupied for long periods - not a good look, some members of Parliament have pointed out, for a country facing a housing crisis."

In March 2023, it was reported that the monarch, 75, offered Frogmore Cottage to his brother, 64. 

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the couple was asked to vacate their U.K. home, which is located on the grounds of Windsor Castle. It was their main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to California in 2020.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.

Britains Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle visit the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, Britain, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Andy Stenning/Pool - RC1A58AC09F0

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020. They now reside in California with their two young children. (Reuters)

The Sun newspaper reported that Charles started the eviction process on Jan. 11, 2023 - a day after the publication of Harry’s explosive memoir "Spare." The book included Harry's account of private conversations with his father and older brother Prince William, who is heir to the British throne.

After they left Britain, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle said Frogmore Cottage would remain their base when they visited the U.K.

In September 2020, a spokesperson announced the couple had repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) in British taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate the home when they were working members of the royal family.

Frogmore Cottage

A general view of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England. It was the former U.K. home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (GOR/Getty Images)

The money "fully covered" the cost of the renovation, the spokesperson said.

In June 2023, Prince Harry and Meghan were officially out of Frogmore Cottage.

"We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage," said Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, as reported by People magazine.

King Charles looking from his car window.

King Charles III leaves after a visit to the Forsinard Flows Visitor Centre in Forsinard, north Scotland, on July 31, 2024. (JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"The Duke and Duchess have repaid the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."

The outlet also noted that the rest of the couple’s belongings were sent to their home in California.

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, claimed that palace sources are frustrated with Andrew’s stubbornness.

Prince Andrew smiling behind bars in a navy suit.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St. Georges Chapel, Windsor Castle, on March 31, 2024, in Windsor, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Prince Andrew does not need such a large home," Schofield told Fox News Digital. "Prince Andrew’s home requires additional security expenses. The maintenance on Royal Lodge is simply more than Prince Andrew can afford."

"The king wants to scale down and simplify things for his brother by moving him into Frogmore Cottage," she shared. "Millions of dollars have been spent on updating and modernizing the property, and there is more than enough room."

"Prince Andrew is not a team player," Schofield claimed. "He is entitled and wants what he believes was promised to him by the late Queen Elizabeth. His mother was his most powerful ally, and she is now gone."

Queen Elizabeth in a white coat dress and matching hand, standing in between Prince Charles and Prince Andrew as they both wear matching red uniforms.

Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest-reigning monarch, died in 2022. She was 96. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"He has two very supportive daughters that do plead his case to their uncle… but he lost any ability to negotiate when he lost his mother," Schofield continued. "She was a significant support system to the disappointing duke.

"Sources within the palace believe it's unfortunate that Andrew has placed this extra burden on the king by refusing to follow directions. The king has had a horrible year health-wise and has gone out of his way to seek peace and healing. Andrew continues to be a thorn in his side."

WATCH: QUEEN ELIZABETH ‘REMAINED INCREDIBLY CLOSE’ TO PRINCE ANDREW ‘RIGHT UP UNTIL HER DEATH,’ ROYAL AUTHOR CLAIMS

Queen Elizabeth ‘remained incredibly close’ to Prince Andrew ‘right up until her death,’ royal author claims Video

Andrew stepped back from royal duties in 2019 amid his controversial connection to Epstein. He was also stripped of his honorary military titles. Before she died in 2022, the queen also removed his honorary leadership of various charities, known as royal patronages, and barred him from using the title "his royal highness" in official settings.

KING CHARLES WISHES 'BELOVED' KATE MIDDLETON HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMID PRINCE ANDREW'S EPSTEIN DRAMA

Virginia Roberts holds a photo of herself

Virginia Roberts Giuffre holds a photo of herself at age 16, when she says Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The council in the northern city of York voted unanimously to withdraw the prince’s "freedom of the city." The honor was awarded to Andrew in 1987 after the queen made him the Duke of York. He is the first person to be stripped of the status, an honor that dates back to medieval times. Local leaders have since argued that Andrew should also lose the title of Duke of York. A spokesperson for Andrew declined to comment at the time.

In a lawsuit filed in 2020, Virginia Roberts Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually exploiting her on three occasions in 2001 when she was 17. Andrew has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

In 2022, a U.S. judge dismissed the sex abuse lawsuit against Andrew, who settled with Giuffre. The prince made a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declared he never meant to malign her character.

A close-up of Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein was convicted of having sex with an underage girl. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

Epstein was found dead behind bars in 2019 at age 66. The U.S. attorney in Manhattan prosecuted Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, for helping recruit his underage victims. She was convicted in 2021 and is serving a 20-year prison term.

Andrew was named in previously secret court documents related to Epstein that were unsealed in the new year. It was part of a 2015 lawsuit filed against Maxwell by Giuffre.

The records – including transcripts of interviews with some of Epstein’s victims and old police reports – contained reminders that the millionaire had surrounded himself with famous and powerful figures, including a few who have also been accused of misconduct.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN CONNECTION PRESSURES KING CHARLES TO STRIP PRINCE ANDREW'S ROYAL TITLES AS FINAL PUNISHMENT

Prince Andrew looking serious in a suit

Prince Andrew has attempted to keep a low profile in recent years. (Steve Parsons/Getty Images)

Andersen noted that as the king continues to prioritize his health, Andrew seems to be left with no allies.

"The late Queen Elizabeth was reluctant to punish her favorite son, Andrew, for his involvement with serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - even though polls showed most Britons wanted Andrew booted out of Britain altogether," said Andersen.

"Inevitably, Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, convinced his mother to strip Andrew of many of his ceremonial titles and royal duties," he shared. "Despite Charles's urging that she kick Andrew out of his lavish digs at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the queen refused."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

