King Charles III to meet Pope Francis during visit to Vatican next month

King Charles III is slated to have an audience with Pope Francis during a visit to the Vatican next month, suggesting there is optimism the pontiff will be back at work by then, as he continues his recovery from double pneumonia.

Francis, 88, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 after a week-long bout of bronchitis worsened. Doctors first diagnosed the complex viral, bacterial and fungal respiratory tract infection and subsequently the onset of pneumonia in both lungs.

The Vatican said Monday it would no longer provide morning updates and is issuing less frequent medical bulletins as the pope shows gradual improvements.

Buckingham Palace said Charles wrote privately to the pope when he became ill.

POPE FRANCIS SEEN FOR FIRST TIME SINCE BEING ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL: PHOTO

Charles' visit to the Vatican is symbolic of efforts to establish closer ties between the Catholic Church and the Church of England, which split from Rome in the 16th century during King Henry VIII's reign.

The head of the Church of England, Charles has made building bridges between people of all faiths a top focus since he ascended the throne in 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles’ trip will begin on April 7 and last three days. It will also feature events in Italy including its capital of Rome, which surrounds Vatican City.

During his stop in Rome, Charles will emphasize the close links between Britain and Italy — two NATO allies — as European nations are working to strengthen support for Ukraine’s war against Russia.

POPE REMAINS STABLE AFTER MONTH IN HOSPITAL AS HE CONTINUES TREATMENTS AND WORKS FROM BEDSIDE

There will be a joint flypast over Rome during Charles' visit by the Italian Air Force aerobatic team, Frecce Tricolori, or Tricolor Arrows, and their Royal Air Force counterparts, the Red Arrows.

Charles and Queen Camilla will attend a reception in Ravenna, in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy, to mark the 80th anniversary of the region’s liberation from the Nazis by Allied forces. The pair will also celebrate local cuisine and meet with farmers impacted by recent floods in the area.

"The visit to Italy will underscore the depth and breadth of the bilateral relationship," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

One central event during Charles’ trip to the Vatican will be a historic first in which the king will visit the Papal Basilica of St. Paul’s Outside the Walls, where reconciliation and ecumenical relations between Christian faiths are celebrated. At this event, choirs from the King’s Chapel Royal, St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and the Sistine Chapel will perform.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

English kings had a particular link to the basilica prior to the split from Rome during the Protestant Reformation. The basilica was built over a white marble sarcophagus that, for some 2,000 years, has been believed to be the tomb of St. Paul.

Charles' visit will happen during the Papal Jubilee, a year of forgiveness and reconciliation that is celebrated by the Catholic Church every 25 years.

"The Visit to the Holy See will be an historic visit in the year of the Papal Jubilee, and will mark a significant step forward in relations between the Catholic Church and Church of England," Buckingham Palace said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.