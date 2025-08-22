Kimberly Williams-Paisley keeps childhood promise to son as he heads to college

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kimberly Williams-Paisley is sharing the sweet promise she made her son when he was younger.

The 53-year-old "Father of the Bride" star took to Instagram earlier this week to share a note her son William, also known as "Huck," wrote to her when he was 7 years old, in which he made her promise to visit him when he moved away for college.

She shared a photo of the adorable note that featured many misspelled words, in which her son wrote, "com visit me in calij, Love Huck." He also asked her to promise she would but misspelled the word as "promes."

"I promes I promes I promes ❤️💪🏻😭," Williams-Paisley captioned the photo.

Huck, who will be starting his freshman year of college this year, is one of two children the actress shares with her husband, country singer Brad Paisley. The couple also share son Jasper Warren, 16.

In April 2025, Williams-Paisley opened up to Fox News Digital about the sudden onset of a vocal disorder that left her unable to speak for two years.

"It was definitely a dramatic change for me," she said. "It was very embarrassing. I was on stage about to give a speech and suddenly had no voice.

"And the next day, it wasn't back. And then a couple of weeks later, it still wasn't back. It sort of sounded very whispery and quiet. Kind of like I'd been at a rager or I was getting sick. A lot of people thought I was sick."

The actress first shared her struggles with the disorder in August 2024, when she posted a series of photos of herself in the hospital on Instagram, sharing that she underwent a procedure to get her voice back.

In the lengthy caption, the actress shared that she was awake for the three-hour surgery, during which she was able to watch "a lot of it on a video screen above my head as it happened."

"I haven’t wanted to share about this much until now because it felt too vulnerable," she shared. "I took for granted my ability to ‘use my voice’ before—for my career, for a good cause, for a timely joke, for SELF-EXPRESSION, for a loud dinner party. Instead, I’ve been the quietest in the room. I’ve felt meek. New people I’ve met thought I was a shy or reserved person. I’ve felt trapped in my body."

She went on to say that while it was difficult not to have her voice, through it all, she "learned the strength & beauty of silence" and was able to heal "emotional wounds" and started to take "better care of" her body.

