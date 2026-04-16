Kimberly Williams-Paisley says Brad Paisley 'stalked' her after watching her in 'Father of the Bride'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Paisley’s love story with Kimberly Williams-Paisley started with a bold move.

During a candid conversation on "Live with Kelly and Mark," Williams-Paisley revealed that her now-husband first noticed her while watching the 1991 romantic comedy "Father of the Bride" — while on a date with another woman.

When host Kelly Ripa asked how the couple originally met, the actress replied, "He stalked me."

Williams-Paisley continued with a laugh, "So, it could have been like, you know, marriage or jail, and I was like, 'marriage seems easier.'"

KELLY RIPA SAYS SHE HAS A SECRET SIGNAL THAT TELLS MARK CONSUELOS SHE'S NOT IN THE MOOD

The country star had gone to see "Father of the Bride" with his then-girlfriend — only to walk away captivated not by his date, but by the actress playing Annie Banks.

"He went and saw 'Father of the Bride' with his girlfriend," Williams-Paisley said. "And then she kind of broke his heart and he went and wrote all these great songs from his heartbreak. And then one day he was like, ‘You know, maybe I should call that girl that was in "Father of the Bride,"’ because ‘Father of the Bride’ had been the movie with this girlfriend."

Williams-Paisley added, "But that's also how confident he is. He's like, watching a movie, and he's like, 'not this girl, that girl on the screen.' And he did it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple ultimately tied the knot on March 15, 2003, and recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary — a milestone that Williams-Paisley marked with both humor and sentiment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She revealed that she asked Paisley to "do something meaningful" to commemorate the occasion by writing her a letter. The pair later kept things low-key, heading to a "dark bar" to watch the 2026 Academy Awards together.

On social media, the actress shared a series of photos alongside a heartfelt message reflecting on their relationship.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"23 years today (we think, but math isn't our strong suit). Find yourself someone you can laugh with, do some good with, and hang on tight with. Then repeat. Happy anniversary Brad Paisley for the twenty-somethingth time. I love you."

The couple share two sons, Huck and Jasper.