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Celebrity Couples

Kimberly Williams-Paisley says Brad Paisley 'stalked' her after watching her in 'Father of the Bride'

Kimberly Williams-Paisley says the country star saw her in 'Father of the Bride' while on a date with his then-girlfriend

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Kimberly Williams-Paisley shares secret to longtime marriage with country star Brad Paisley Video

Kimberly Williams-Paisley shares secret to longtime marriage with country star Brad Paisley

Kimberly Williams-Paisley opened up about the secret behind her successful marriage to her husband of over 20 years and country star Brad Paisley.

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Brad Paisley’s love story with Kimberly Williams-Paisley started with a bold move.

During a candid conversation on "Live with Kelly and Mark," Williams-Paisley revealed that her now-husband first noticed her while watching the 1991 romantic comedy "Father of the Bride" — while on a date with another woman.

When host Kelly Ripa asked how the couple originally met, the actress replied, "He stalked me."

Williams-Paisley continued with a laugh, "So, it could have been like, you know, marriage or jail, and I was like, 'marriage seems easier.'"

KELLY RIPA SAYS SHE HAS A SECRET SIGNAL THAT TELLS MARK CONSUELOS SHE'S NOT IN THE MOOD

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley standing on red carpet at CMA Awards in Nashville

Kimberly Williams-Paisley said Brad Paisley first spotted her in "Father of the Bride" while on a date with another woman. (John Shearer/WireImage)

The country star had gone to see "Father of the Bride" with his then-girlfriend — only to walk away captivated not by his date, but by the actress playing Annie Banks.

"He went and saw 'Father of the Bride' with his girlfriend," Williams-Paisley said. "And then she kind of broke his heart and he went and wrote all these great songs from his heartbreak. And then one day he was like, ‘You know, maybe I should call that girl that was in "Father of the Bride,"’ because ‘Father of the Bride’ had been the movie with this girlfriend."

Steve Martin walking down the aisle with Kimberly Williams-Paisley in a wedding scene

Steve Martin is seen walking down the aisle with Kimberly Williams-Paisley in a scene from 1991's "Father Of The Bride." (Touchstone/Getty Images)

Williams-Paisley added, "But that's also how confident he is. He's like, watching a movie, and he's like, 'not this girl, that girl on the screen.' And he did it."

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Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams Paisley standing together on the set of Farmer Wants a Wife.

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley recently celebrated 23 years of marriage. (Fox)

The couple ultimately tied the knot on March 15, 2003, and recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary — a milestone that Williams-Paisley marked with both humor and sentiment.

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She revealed that she asked Paisley to "do something meaningful" to commemorate the occasion by writing her a letter. The pair later kept things low-key, heading to a "dark bar" to watch the 2026 Academy Awards together.

Musician Brad Paisley and actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley arrive at the White House for a state dinner honoring Kenyan President William Ruto.

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley have been married since 2003. (Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On social media, the actress shared a series of photos alongside a heartfelt message reflecting on their relationship.

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"23 years today (we think, but math isn't our strong suit). Find yourself someone you can laugh with, do some good with, and hang on tight with. Then repeat. Happy anniversary Brad Paisley for the twenty-somethingth time. I love you."

The couple share two sons, Huck and Jasper.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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