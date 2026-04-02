Kelly Ripa says she has a secret signal that tells Mark Consuelos she's not in the mood

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Kelly Ripa revealed that when she’s not in the mood, her visual cue to her husband, Mark Consuelos, is putting her retainer in.

"When they’re mating the koala goes in there and says ‘Hey, I’m, Mr. Koala.’ At times they’re not interested, so they turn their backs on them, and instead of being heartbroken, they just go to sleep," Consuelos said while discussing koala mating behavior on their morning show "Live with Kelly and Mark" this week.

"It’s like you!" Ripa joked of Consuelos, acting out turning her back on her husband in bed, and adding, "And I pop my retainer in."

"He hears the retainer pop in, it’s like a chastity belt," she laughed.

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Consuelos joked that the sound of her clicking her retainer in is so loud it almost echoes.

"He’s like, ‘Was that your retainer,'" Ripa said of Consuelos, and he said he adds, "All right, guess I’m going to bed."

"And that’s what they do," Consuelos said, turning back to the topic of koalas. "They have to preserve their energy until the right partner shows up."

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"Right," Ripa added with a smile, before mimicking her putting her retainer in. "Click!"

Last fall, Ripa joked that she and Consuelos should get an "airport divorce" after they got into a small on-air fight.

An "airport divorce" is when couples split while at the airport and reunite when they land, according to People magazine.

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"Couples are doing something unique and I want to run this by you. I think we could do well with this: an airport divorce. [Because] you and I have different traveling philosophies, different traveling styles," Ripa said.

Consuelos immediately went on the defense and said, "What do you mean? Like, I walk fast in the airport?"

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Ripa explained how her husband needs to arrive at the airport much earlier than she's comfortable with.

"You need to get there four to 16 hours before a flight takes off," she said and Consuelos replied, "That's not true."

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The couple continued arguing, over whether Consuelos likes to be approached at airports, what security line they get in and even whose responsibility it is to wash their car.

Ripa and Consuelos, who share three children, will celebrate their 30th anniversary this year.

Fox News' Janelle Ash contributed to this report.