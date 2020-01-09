Kimberly Van Der Beek says she's '35 pounds more than' her normal range: 'So much that has happened to my body'

Kimberly Van Der Beek is sharing with her fans some changes her body has been through.

The 37-year-old, who recently suffered a miscarriage with husband James Van Der Beek, opened up about the many "health effects" she's experienced "in the last few months."

"Eccentric artists take selfies, right?" the mom-of-five wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

She continued: "With all the health effects of SO MUCH that has happened to my body in the last few months and the pregnancy (for clarification on the congrats I’m getting, the pregnancy ended in [November]), I am now 35 [pounds] more than my normal range of what’s heavy to me."

However, Kimberly isn't letting the changes get her down.

"Guess what?! Love all your shapes en route to your best health!" she said. "And love all of you en route to who you want to become, which is most certainly ever-changing anyhow."

In the photo, Kimberly donned a cheetah-print dress with a fuzzy blue coat, white heels and a black bag -- an outfit she wore to celebrate a friend's birthday.

In November, James announced his wife's pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage on "Dancing With the Stars."

“My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent’s worst nightmare. We lost the baby,” James, 42, said in a video package on the show. “The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond.”

“You never know why these things happen, that’s what I’ve been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens your heart, it deepens your appreciation,” he continued. “It makes you more human.”