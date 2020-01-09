Julianne Hough, Brooks Laich share long embrace at airport amid reports they’ve been ‘having problems’

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are eschewing rumors their marriage is on the rocks.

The professional dancer seemed to put doubts to rest on Thursday when she picked up her hockey star husband from the Hollywood Burbank Airport. The pair shared a long embrace before riding off, according to video obtained by TMZ.

Rumors of a pending split began before the turn of the new year, when Hough shared posts to her Instagram of herself decorating a Christmas tree alone, without her wedding ring.

JULIANNE HOUGH ON BEING OPEN ABOUT IVF JOURNEY: 'IT'S JUST LIBERATING'

On Tuesday, Laich also shared an image of himself to Instagram along with a lengthy caption reflecting on his goals for 2020 and entering a “new stage of life.”

“In 2020 I look forward to releasing old identities, and stepping into a new chapter in my life,” he wrote in the post. “I find myself wanting to officially say the words 'I retire' from professional hockey, instead of vehemently resisting it as I have been for the last 2 years. I feel a new stage of life calling me, and though I don’t exactly know what it is yet, it feels right, and exciting!”

Hough reunited with Laich at the airport just a day after multiple reports on Wednesday all but sewed their marriage shut. Though the pair tied the knot in July 2017, a source told People magazine the couple has “been having problems for months.”

"She’s very independent and a free spirit, and that’s been tough for Brooks and their marriage," the insider claimed to the outlet.

JULIANNE HOUGH MOURNS LATE DOGS ON CHRISTMAS: 'FOREVER'

Moreover, an additional insider said the relationship is still salvageable, adding that the “Dancing with the Stars” judge and Laich want to move at their own pace in rebuilding their marriage.

“It seems they are not giving up, but also not talking about it. They want to do this their way," said the source. "They don’t want to discuss their marriage. They have been having problems, but many people do."

The source added: "Maybe it’s a just a phase, maybe not. But either way, they are not going to address it publicly right now.”

JULIANNE HOUGH'S HUSBAND SHARES CRYPTIC INSTAGRAM POST AFTER SHE'S SPOTTED WITHOUT HER WEDDING RING

Us Weekly, citing a source, also reported that the pair "were having problems" in December.

Similarly, an insider told E! News that the two are going through a rough patch. "They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what's going on between them," said the source. "They don't even really know what to call it. There's a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Hough and Laich did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and Nate Day contributed to this report.