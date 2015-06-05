Kim Zolciak denies having any plastic surgery on her face

Kim Zolciak is still just as candid as ever about her surgical procedures -- or lack thereof!

After reports that the former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star has possibly undergone a "full facelift," the 37-year-old mother of six, took to Twitter to clear up any misconceptions.

"This is ridiculous!" she angrily wrote. "Top doctors my ass! I have no had surgery on my face period!!!!"

Click here to subscribe to FOX411’s YouTube channel

This is not the first time that she has address rumors about her face. In April, she slammed claims that she had a nose job by showing pictures of her adorable daughters. "I guess we have ALL had nose jobs #GTFOH," she captioned her Instagram.

PHOTOS: See How Kim Zolciak Slammed Nose Job Rumors

However, she will admit Botox has helped her out. "I do Botox," she told In Touch in 2009. "I started getting Botox when I was 25 for migraines. I recommend that to anybody… I would do just about anything to maintain myself."

Last year, Zolciak had a tummy tuck and breast augmentation that she proudly showed off in bikini pics on her Instagram. "It feels like I'm 20 again," she said after the operations on Bravo's "Don't Be Tardy" last September.

That same month, Zolciak further addressed her tummy tuck on Instagram, "My surgeon didn't change my size, I'm the same size 4 I have always been, YES bitches I'm a size 4, he simply fixed my hernia, repaired my muscles and gave me the most incredible set of tatas EVER! Soooo kiss my ass, be jealous, hate all you want."

NEWS: Kim Zolciak Is Waist Training

And that's not all Zolciak has enhanced – she's also all about the wigs and will have her own line of hair soon.

"I love my hair but a wig is so much easier for me!" she wrote. "They can be curled off my head and just put on and I'm ready to roll! Be on the look out my extension line coming soon."

Take a break with...Half-Pint explains breast reduction