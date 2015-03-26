Kim Kardashian's younger sisters penning sci-fi novel, report says

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are working on a sci-fi novel aimed at young adults along the lines of The Hunger Games, E! reported Friday.

The younger sisters of Kim Kardashian are collaborating with co-writer Maya Sloane, author of High Before Homeroom, on a story set 200 years in the future. The book could be the first of a potential series.

"We want to do something so different, something that we really love," Kendall told E! Online.

The novel will feature two sisters as the main characters.

The Jenner sisters are currently known for their roles on the reality television show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" as well as their modeling work.

They are hoping to publish the book by next summer.