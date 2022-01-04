Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus after the pop star's NYE special appearance with Pete Davidson: report

Kim Kardashian seemingly unfollowed Miley Cyrus after the pop star appeared in a New Year's Eve special alongside Pete Davidson.

A Cyrus fan account noted that Kardashian had begun following the "Party in the USA" singer on Instagram on Dec. 10, however she has since unfollowed Cyrus, Page Six reported.

Despite Kardashian and Davidson's blooming relationship, the comedian has been spending time with Cyrus as the pair got ready for their New Year's Eve special.

Cyrus serenaded Davidson during the duo's appearance on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" by singing, "It should have been me."

The pop star also visited Davidson's Staten Island condo following the "Tonight Show" appearance, according to reports.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, first sparked romance rumors when the two were spotted spending time together at an amusement park over Halloween weekend. The reality TV star had just appeared as the host of "Saturday Night Live."

The two were photographed holding hands while riding a rollercoaster, but insiders at the time called the outing friendly.

Since then, Davidson and Kardashian have been spotted on dates in Staten Island and New York City. The pair also celebrated the comedian's birthday together at her home in Palm Springs.

Kardashian has been single since filing for divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West in February.

She later addressed the divorce during a "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reunion in June.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," Kardashian told host Andy Cohen at the time.

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.