Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are dating: report

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly dating.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, are taking things to the next level after going on a few dates, according to Page Six.

The news regarding the reality TV star and comedian's relationship status comes shortly after Davidson's 28th birthday. Kardashian and Davidson celebrated the comedian's birthday in the company of Kris Jenner and rapper Flavor Flav, according to Instagram. The group posed for a photo, which was later posted by Flavor Flav.

Davidson, Jenner and Kardashian all wore matching plaid SKIMs pajamas for the photo.

PETE DAVIDSON JOKES ABOUT KIM KARDASHIAN DATING RUMORS

"Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner," Flavor Flav captioned the photo .

Representatives for Kardashian and Davidson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Davidson was first spotted with Kardashian at Knott's Scary Farm on Halloween weekend. The two were photographed holding hands while riding a rollercoaster, but insiders at the time called the outing friendly.

"They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," an insider told People magazine. "It's just friends hanging out."

Davidson and Kardashian later sparked romance rumors after being spotted out at dinner together multiple times. The two dined at Zero Bond in New York City on Nov. 3 and reportedly shared a meal together before that in Staten Island , Davidson's hometown.

Before their seemingly romantic outings, Kardashian appeared alongside Davidson on "Saturday Night Live." The two performed multiple skits together, including a sexually suggestive "Aladdin" skit.

In the skit, the two shared a brief kiss, which was met with cheering from the audience.

Kardashian has been single since filing for divorce from her estranged husband Kanye West in February.