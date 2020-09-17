Kim Kardashian shares throwback 'KUWTK' bikini photo with sisters Kourtney and Khloé: 'Trifecta 2006'

Kim Kardashian is sharing a 2006 family snapshot to promote the Season 19 premiere of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

In the photo -- which happens to fall on #throwbackthursday, the social media tradition of pairing themed photos with a day of the week -- the 39-year-old reality star is seen posing with sisters Kourtney and Khloé.

All three sisters are rocking sunglasses and bikinis. Kourtney opted for a purple, white and blue-colored two-piece, while Kim wore a number from Burberry and Khloé chose a green swimsuit.

'KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS' TO END IN 2021

"Trifecta 2006," Kim captioned the picture, before telling fans to watch the Season 19 premiere of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN CALLS ON CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM TO SIGN BILL BANNING 'TOXIC' CHEMICALS FROM COSMETICS

Earlier this month, Kim revealed the reality show was coming to an end via Instagram in a letter to the family's "amazing fans." A spokesperson for E! also confirmed the move to Fox News at the time. The final season will air in 2021.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim captioned the lengthy note.

JAMEELA JAMIL RESPONDS TO KIM KARDASHIAN’S MATERNITY SKIMS LINE: ‘SOCIETY HAS FAILED US IMMENSELY’

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” the Skims creator and KKW Beauty mogul added.

The mother of four went on to express gratitude to the fans who have remained devoted viewers.

“Without ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians,’ I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she wrote. “I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

CAITLYN JENNER HAD NO IDEA ‘KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS’ WAS ENDING: ‘NOBODY CALLED ME’

Kardashian, who also shared a photo of an original series poster showing the entire family in much younger times, signed her memorandum: “With Love and Gratitude.”

The wildly popular series, which has run on E! since its inception in 2007, is executive produced by Ryan Seacrest and has produced a myriad of viral moments, as well as spurred numerous spin-off series.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During its time, the franchise grew its production tree to include titles and television specials such as “Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami,” "Kim's Fairytale Wedding: A Kardashian Event," “Lord Disick: Lifestyles of a Lord,” “Kourtney and Kim Take New York,” “Khloé & Lamar,” “Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons,” “Dash Dolls,” “Rob & Chyna,” "About Bruce," “I Am Cait” and “Life of Kylie.”

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report